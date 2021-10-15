Markets we serve
If you’re looking for a deeper understanding of market dynamics and their impact on price in the forest, agriculture, metals and mining and energy transition markets, you’ve come to the right place. We’re a global business with more than 130 years’ experience of providing price data, news and analysis for the commodities that shape the material world.
Discover more than 1,000 agricultural commodity prices, and the latest news, market trends and forecasting of the agriculture market.
Our agriculture coverage spans bulk grains and oilseeds, vegetable oils and meals, animal fats and proteins, hemp, hides and biofuels markets.
You’re in good company when you subscribe to our data and insights on the global forest products market. More than 97% of the world’s forest products sector plus many of the industry’s end users, suppliers, investors and financial service providers rely on Fastmarkets to benchmark prices, settle contracts and inform their strategies.
Learn more about pulp and paper, packaging, wood products, lumber, timber, biomass, tissue and nonwovens market dynamics through news, analysis and more than 3,500 prices.
Metals and mining market participants like you have been turning to Fastmarkets for help in evaluating opportunities and risks with essential data, analytics and insights for more than 130 years.
Discover more than 2,000 prices, complemented with news and analysis in metals and mining markets. We cover base metals, industrial minerals, ores and alloys, steel, scrap and steel raw materials.
The global energy balance is shifting away from fossil fuels, towards renewable energy and electrification. Demand for clean energy means commodities such as lithium, copper and sustainable aviation fuel have a big role to play in energy transition.
Our team of cross-commodity experts brings together data and analysis from across our business to help you identify risks, make sense of emerging technology, and understand how these disruptive forces impact price.
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
