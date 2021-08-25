Contact Us
Login
Markets we serve
Agriculture
Energy transition
Forest products
Metals and mining
Our products
Price data
News and market analysis
Forecasting and analysis
Futures contracts
Cost and asset analysis
Consulting
Fastmarkets platform
Fastmarkets platform support
Fastmarkets dashboard
Excel Add-in
Mobile app
API
Our insights
Our events
Forest products events
Renewable energy events
Steel events
About us
Careers
Our people
Methodology and accreditations
Become a customer
Menu
Markets we serve
Agriculture
Energy transition
Forest products
Metals and mining
Our products
Price data
News and market analysis
Forecasting and analysis
Futures contracts
Cost and asset analysis
Consulting
Fastmarkets platform
Fastmarkets platform support
Fastmarkets dashboard
Excel Add-in
Mobile app
API
Our insights
Our events
Forest products events
Renewable energy events
Steel events
About us
Careers
Our people
Methodology and accreditations
Become a customer
Become a customer
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Masha Belikova
Grains news and price reporter
Related articles
Romania, Bulgaria confirm record 18.5m mt EU Black Sea wheat crop
The European Black Sea region has harvested a record wheat crop, with official data confirming a significant recovery in yieldsвЂ¦
August 25, 2021 11:01 AM
·
Masha Belikova
Ukraine’s forward sales and demand hopes support corn prices
Ukraine has already sold forward around 20% of its corn export potential in a flurry of sales that, along with concerns over the...
August 11, 2021 11:42 AM
·
Masha Belikova
Rapeseed harvest lag fuels price volatility, Ukraine export delays
A delay to the harvest of rapeseeds in Ukraine, caused by the late start of the campaign after heavy rain through the early...
July 30, 2021 03:28 PM
·
Anna Platonova
Black Sea wheat price surges as dry weather slashes crop outlooks
Black Sea wheat prices surged up strongly amid the further downgrades for Russian wheat crop production by local agencies
July 29, 2021 03:24 PM
·
Masha Belikova
EU Black Sea wheat production on the edge of 18.5m mt record
Romania and Bulgaria are expected to harvest a record wheat crop in the 2021/22 marketing year after both countries...
July 26, 2021 01:33 PM
·
Masha Belikova
China turns its attention to Ukrainian barley as prices drop
Chinese importers are said to be in the market looking for Ukrainian barley production for August-October loading dates...
July 09, 2021 03:09 PM
·
Masha Belikova
Egypt’s GASC takes 240k Russian, Romanian wheat at $269.83/mt CFR
Egypt state grain buyer booked 240,000 mt of Russian and Romanian milling wheat within the tender, paying $269.83/mt CFR
July 05, 2021 04:28 PM
·
Masha Belikova
Russia’s ministry again increases wheat, corn export taxes
Russia’s agriculture ministry has announced it will increase the export duty on wheat and corn once again, but leave barley...
June 25, 2021 09:32 AM
·
Masha Belikova
China books an estimated 250k mt of Australian milling wheat
China returned to the market for Australian wheat for August-September shipment dates, despite the ongoing geopolitical
June 22, 2021 12:54 AM
·
Masha Belikova
Algeria’s OAIC tenders for 50,000 mt August shipment wheat
AlgeriaвЂ™s state grain buyer returned to the market to open its second tender for new crop milling wheat over the weekend, an...
June 07, 2021 08:14 AM
·
Masha Belikova
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our
Privacy Policy
.
Proceed