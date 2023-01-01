27th Fastmarkets Bauxite & Alumina Conference 2023

Ted Dickson has over 40 years experience in the industrial minerals industry. After obtaining a B.Sc in geology from Edinburgh University and an M.Sc in Mineral Exploration from the Royal School of Mines in London, he spent more than twelve years with Industrial Minerals magazine, split roughly evenly between the London and New York offices, latterly as American Editor. He then spent five years with a mining company, Cluff Resources, primarily assessing opportunities for the company to diversify into industrial minerals to supplement its gold mining activities. For the past 30 years, he has been working as an independent consultant from his base in the UK, specialising in the markets for industrial minerals. He has been involved with many aspects of the non- metallurgical bauxite and alumina sector including markets studies on various sub sectors for companies, acquisition due diligence and the publication of three multi-client reports, the last of which was published by Roskill.