27th Fastmarkets Bauxite & Alumina Conference 2023

Key Speakers
Mark Hansen
CEO
Concord Resources
Saurabh Khedekar
President and CEO Specialty Aluminas & Chemicals
Hindalco Industries Limited
Ron Knapp
China Hongqiao Group
Miles Prosser
Secretary General
International Aluminium
Liping Li
Senior Manager: Strategy and Markets
Alumina Limited
Ami Shivkar
Principle Analyst: Aluminium Markets
Wood Mackenzie
Ted Dickson
President
TAK Industrial Mineral Consultancy
Ted Dickson
President
TAK Industrial Mineral Consultancy
Ted Dickson has over 40 years experience in the industrial minerals industry. After obtaining a B.Sc in geology from Edinburgh University and an M.Sc in Mineral Exploration from the Royal School of Mines in London, he spent more than twelve years with Industrial Minerals magazine, split roughly evenly between the London and New York offices, latterly as American Editor. He then spent five years with a mining company, Cluff Resources, primarily assessing opportunities for the company to diversify into industrial minerals to supplement its gold mining activities. For the past 30 years, he has been working as an independent consultant from his base in the UK, specialising in the markets for industrial minerals. He has been involved with many aspects of the non- metallurgical bauxite and alumina sector including markets studies on various sub sectors for companies, acquisition due diligence and the publication of three multi-client reports, the last of which was published by Roskill.
Duncan Hobbs
Research Manager
Concord Resources
Tickets
Standard
Plus government representation from Ghana, Guinea and Jamaica
It is a great opportunity to make contacts, and learn more about the industry
Great networking event for the Alumina & Bauxite world.
Platinum Sponsor
Ghana Bauxite Company Limited (GBC) has been operating in Awaso, in the Western North Region of Ghana – West Africa since the 1940s.
GBC produces premium bauxite with typical alumina (Al2O3) content of 52% and low silica of 1.5%.
GBC has estimated reserves of 100million MT and is currently working on two additional hills also caped with bauxite with reserves estimated at 90million MT.
Over the past decade, GBC has shipped on average, 1.2 million MT of bauxite per annum. Production is expected to exceed 5million MT per annum from 2023 as a result of the ongoing expansion works at the mine.
The new bulk jetty expansion and high speed conveyor loading infrastructure at the Takoradi shipping port has facilitated the loading of Cape Size Vessels with reduced time.
Gold Sponsor
Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, we have continued to deliver on our purpose to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Today, we offer the aluminum industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of sustainable products in our SustanaTM line, including the world’s only low-carbon, smelter grade alumina known as EcoSourceTM.
Learn more about Alcoa can help customers lower their carbon footprint simply by using our products. www.alcoa.com/sustana
Hydro is a leading industrial company that builds businesses and partnerships for a more sustainable future. We develop industries that matter to people and society.
Since 1905, Hydro has turned natural resources into valuable products for people and businesses, creating a safe and secure workplace for our 31,000 employees in more than 140 locations and 40 countries.
Today, we own and operate various businesses and have investments with a base in sustainable industries. Hydro is through its businesses present in a broad range of market segments for aluminium, energy, metal recycling, renewables and batteries, offering a unique wealth of knowledge and competence.
With the ambition of achieving Net Zero by 2050, Hydro is committed to lead the way towards a more sustainable future, creating more viable societies by developing natural resources into products and solutions in innovative and efficient ways.
Silver Sponsor
The Port of Brownsville’s proximity to Mexico uniquely positions the port to serve as the key transhipment gateway delivering goods and materials to nearby multinational manufacturing centers on both sides of the border. This has led the port to rank among the leading U.S. steel ports, moving more steel into Mexico than any other domestic competitor. In 2021, the Port of Brownsville moved more than 4 million tons of steel across the southern border.
The port’s foreign trade zone is a consistent leader among its peers. In the latest report to U.S. Congress, FTZ No. 62 ranked number two for the value of exported goods out of 193 FTZs in the U.S., reaching more than $5.2 billion for the reporting period. This is the tenth year in a row the Port of Brownsville’s FTZ has ranked in the top three in the nation.