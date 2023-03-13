22nd Fastmarkets Ferroalloys Asian Conference 2023

The long shadow of Covid-19 hangs over the global ferroalloys market. China’s zero-Covid policies continue to dampen construction and shipping activity, reducing demand for steel and therefore ferroalloys. Exporters face the difficult choice of waiting it out or finding new markets. There’s an air of trepidation as the world’s ferroalloys suppers, buyers and traders approach 2023’s trading and contract negotiation season. Be in the room with decision makers from along the supply chain to gauge market sentiment, explore new opportunities, meet old friends, and form your view of how 2023 might unfold. Join us at the Fastmarkets Ferroalloys Asian Conference.