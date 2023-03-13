Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer
Home
/
Events
/
22nd Fastmarkets Ferroalloys Asian Conference 2023

22nd Fastmarkets Ferroalloys Asian Conference 2023

The long shadow of Covid-19 hangs over the global ferroalloys market. China’s zero-Covid policies continue to dampen construction and shipping activity, reducing demand for steel and therefore ferroalloys. Exporters face the difficult choice of waiting it out or finding new markets. There’s an air of trepidation as the world’s ferroalloys suppers, buyers and traders approach 2023’s trading and contract negotiation season. Be in the room with decision makers from along the supply chain to gauge market sentiment, explore new opportunities, meet old friends, and form your view of how 2023 might unfold. Join us at the Fastmarkets Ferroalloys Asian Conference.

Mar 13-15, 2023
Singapore
View map
Register
Agenda highlights
Industry leaders will be providing insights into a wide breadth of topics from how macroeconomic and geopolitical dynamics are impacting trade, through to supply and demand updates and regulatory changes.

You will also leave with the latest Fastmarkets pricing trends and expert analysis to assist with your risk management.
See full agenda
Mar 14
09:30 - 10:15
Panel: Updates and Discussions on Manganese Ore and Ferromanganese
Arnaud Vigier
Edward Li
Justin Brown
Aloys D'Harambure
Adrian Low
Mar 14
09:00 - 09:30
Opening Keynote: State of the Market Address: Updates on China’s Macroeconomic Policy
Frank Zhong
Mar 15
09:30 - 10:00
Keynote: Possible Structural Changes in the Supply of Manganese Ores and Products from South Africa
Saki Macozoma

Key Speakers

Saki Macozoma

Saki Macozoma

Chairman

Tshipi and Ntsimbintle
Gaku Ito

Gaku Ito

General Manager, Sales

Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co.,Ltd.
Xiongfei Yang

Xiongfei Yang

Vice President

Pangang Group
Fabio D'Aiuto

Fabio D’Aiuto

General Manager

CBMM
Edward Li

Edward Li

Executive Director

Qunxian Group
Justin Brown

Justin Brown

Managing Director

Element 25
Arnaud Vigier

Arnaud Vigier

Manganese Ore Sales Director

Eramet
Adrian Low

Adrian Low

Managing Director

OM Materials (S) Pte Ltd
Read More
You can’t afford to miss:
icon_economic.png
Networking opportunities
Back in Asia for the first time since 2019, join attendees from across the supply chain. Source new trading partners and negotiate contracts across the three days.
icon_forecasts.png
Insights into China
Deep-dive into China and the impact the region has on the steel industry. How is China going to end Covid Zero, and if restrictions continue, what will be the strategy to reopen the country?
icon_futures.png
Pricing trends and forecasts
Fastmarkets experts’ pricing outlooks give you the context and trending data to drive your negotiations and contracts.
icon_events.png
Global supply and demand updates
How are the South Africans handling the decrease in demand from China? Will ore prices drop? Where will excess supply volumes go? Answer all this and more.

Tickets

 = 1 delegate
 = 2 delegates
 = 3+ delegates
early-bird-icon.png

Standard rate

$2199
$1999
$1499
Buy Now
early-bird-icon.png

free steel mill pass

Free pass available to purchasing or procurement professionals only from steel mills. Your application will be vetted against the criteria by the Fastmarkets team.

Buy Now
Our Sponsors

Platinum Sponsor

Indiano Global, LLC

Gold Sponsors

BFCL logo
Mortex Group.jpg
mtalx.jpg

Silver Sponsor

CCMA Logo V3.png
Jai Balaji Industries Ltd

Bronze Sponsors

Events_FA_LondonMetalsLtd_logo

Media Partner

IMnI Logo v1.jpg
MMTA logo
See all sponsors
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed