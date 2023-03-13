22nd Fastmarkets Ferroalloys Asian Conference 2023

You will also leave with the latest Fastmarkets pricing trends and expert analysis to assist with your risk management.
Key Speakers
Saki Macozoma
Chairman
Tshipi and Ntsimbintle
Gaku Ito
General Manager, Sales
Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co.,Ltd.
Gaku Ito
General Manager, Sales
Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co.,Ltd.
Gaku Ito is General manager of sales department at Tokyo Steel Manufacturing, the biggest Japanese electric-furnace-steel producer which makes both of flats and beams. Gaku is responsible for export sales at Tokyo headquarters. Gaku has abundant experience especially in HRC trade market such as North America, Europe, China and other Asian countries. Gaku is also in charge of sales development of flat products to promote of environmental-friendly EAF steel among Japanese steel consumers such as global branded manufacturers.
Xiongfei Yang
Vice President
Pangang Group
Xiongfei Yang
Vice President
Pangang Group
Dr. Yang xiongfei is now work with Pangang Group Chengdu vanadium and Titanium Resources Development Company, responsive for market information and forecasting. 5 years experimence in vanadium market. Before joining in Pangang, 6 years working experimence in Niobium technical marketing.
Fabio D’Aiuto
General Manager
CBMM
Edward Li
Executive Director
Qunxian Group
Edward Li
Executive Director
Qunxian Group
Edward Li joined Qunxian in 2010 and has over 10-year experience in trading business for both Manganeses ore and Manganese alloys. He is also experienced in Mn alloy production, including Slica-Manganese and Ferro-Manganese. Before joining Qunxian, he worked for Corporate Finance of Deloitte for 2 years and Assurance of pwc for 3 years.
Justin Brown
Managing Director
Element 25
Arnaud Vigier
Manganese Ore Sales Director
Eramet
Adrian Low
Managing Director
OM Materials (S) Pte Ltd
Adrian Low
Managing Director
OM Materials (S) Pte Ltd
Adrian Low is the Managing Director of OM Materials Singapore, the marketing and procurement arm of vertically integrated miner and smelter OM Holdings. The OM Group produces ferrosilicon and a variety of manganese alloys in Sarawak, drawing on renewable hydropower. Adrian is responsible for the procurement of manganese ore, as well as market development for ferroalloy products.
Tickets
Standard rate
free steel mill pass
Free pass available to purchasing or procurement professionals only from steel mills. Your application will be vetted against the criteria by the Fastmarkets team.
Platinum Sponsor
Indiano Global, LLC and its group companies have become preferred manufacturer and suppliers to our partners through our continuous innovations in manufacturing and raw material transformations. For example, our latest manufacturing innovation now delivers almost nil Phosphorus, nil Titanium, high FC and zero moisture metallurgical and calcined Coke that helps improve quality of Ferro Alloys and Steel for our customers.
Through a unique innovation in thermite process, we produce ultra-low Carbon Ferro Chrome with super low Phosphorus and ultra-low Titanium. Our ULC Ferro Chrome is highly appreciated by global steel mills.
In a short span, our companies have garnered significant minority share in the market in all its product lines. We are one of the fastest growing companies in metal and allied industry in India.
While we are continuously expanding our manufacturing capability, presently, we can produce 200KT of Coke and 15KT of ULC Ferro Chrome per annum.
The impeccable customer satisfaction scores our group enjoys is well depicted by our revenue structure. We have long-term repeat business from over 85% of our clients and many of the group’s customers still count us as a major supplier, and in some case the only supplier, for many years! The group has customers in Asia, Middle East, Far East, Europe, Africa and the US.
The secret to our success though, has always been our people. Our motivated team has an entrepreneurial sense of customer ownership that leads to innovative solutions, loved by our customers!
Gold Sponsors
Bihar Foundry and Castings Limited (BFCL), established in 1971 is an integrated steel plant based at Jharkhand, India, manufacturing Ferro Alloys (1,20,000 MT P.A.), Sponge Iron (130,000 Mt P.A.) and MS Billets (1,50,000 Mt P.A.). Recently we have added Medium and Low Carbon Ferro Manganese with normal & Low Phos. BFCL is among the Top 10 exporters of Ferro Alloys from India and has recently been awarded MOST TRUSTED MANUFACTURER OF FERRO ALLOY of the year 2021-India at Indo Arab Leaders Summit & Awards 2022 DUBAI. Under the leadership of visionary chairman Dr. Hari Krishna Budhia (Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from University of Colorado, USA) and his young and dynamic son Mr. Gaurav Budhia, Director BFCL is setting industries Best standards in Quality Assurance, Customer satisfaction and commitment.
Mortex Group is one of the most prominent names in the field of Ferro Alloys in India. Our core product competence lies in Manganese & Chrome Alloys such as HC and LC Silico Manganese, HC and MC Ferro Manganese, HC and LC Ferro Chrome. A proud supplier to some of the largest Steel mills around the world, Mortex exports to over 60 countries globally encompassing more than 150 active customers. We have been successfully achieving a turnover of appx 400,000MT of ferro alloys putting us in the list of the top 3 exporters from India for 5 years in row now
Operating from its headquarters in London with representative offices in North America, South America, Africa and Central Asia, MTALX is a versatile international trading company specialising in Bulk Ferro Alloys, Noble Alloys, Minor and Technology Metals. Leveraging a vast network of global warehouses, MTALX is your reliable partner for all your ferro alloys and metals needs. MTALX holds large inventories around the world and will continue to supply its customers, even during turbulent market periods.We have unparalleled knowledge of our products and can fulfil the most demanding technical requirements of our customers.If you want material tomorrow or steady supply over the year, MTALX can supply it.Contact traders@mtalx.com.
Silver Sponsor
CCMA, LLC has a 30-year history as a successful marketer, trader and distributor of metals,alloys, ores, and concentrates for the steel, ferro alloys, foundry, aluminium and superalloy industries.Our aim is to meet customer requirements in a manner that makes us the supplier of choice providing financial, logisitics, sales and marketing services to our principals, producers and customers.
Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. (Jai Balaji Group) is one of the largest manufactures of Steel with captive Power Generation in Eastern India with integrated facilities for producing steel.
Our Group produces a chain of value-added products which include Ferro Alloys, DRI, Pig Iron, Alloy and Mild Steel Billets, Reinforcement Steel TMT Bars, Wire Rods, Ductile Iron Pipes and Alloy and Mild Steel Heavy Rounds. We produce about 1.5 million tone MT of Steel and 120,000 Mt of Ferro alloys per year.
In Ferro Alloys we produce (High Carbon Ferro Chrome, Low Carbon Ferro Chrome, Silico Manganese, High Carbon Ferro Manganese, Medium Carbon Ferro Manganese Ferro Silicon & Silico Chrome)
Bronze Sponsors
London Metals Limited was founded in 1980. Since our formation, we have always provided our customers and suppliers with an excellent and reliable service. We are experts in the trading, storage, hedging, financing and distribution of a wide range of Primary and Secondary Non-ferrous Metals, Ferro Alloys, Minor Metals and Chemicals. Based in Central London, we employ experienced, multilingual staff. From our London base we operate through an extensive international network in over 80 countries world-wide. We have an office in Beijing, China. We hold ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 accreditations. We are members of the MMTA and BMRA. Contact: trading@londonmetals.co.uk
Media Partner
The International Manganese Institute, also known as IMnI, is a not-for-profit industry association that represents manganese ore and alloy producers, manufacturers of metallurgical products or chemical compounds, trading houses, industry service providers, universities and research organizations around the world. Founded in 1975, with headquarters in Paris, France.
https://www.manganese.org/
The Minor Metals Trade Association (MMTA) covers the full spectrum of minor metals and represents companies involved in all aspects of their supply chain. Founded in 1973, the MMTA is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. As a not-for-profit organisation, it serves to benefit and promote the interests of its international membership, comprising companies actively involved in the international minor metals industry and trade. Through many groups and networks it is involved in and informs members on issues including trade regulations, critical raw materials policy, chemicals regulation, conflict minerals legislation, strategies for industrial development and security of supply. Minor metals (a.k.a. by-product metals) are critical for many applications key to modern life, including electronics, optics, batteries, magnets, superalloys, catalysts, components of green power generation and energy storage.