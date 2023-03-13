Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer
Home
/
Events
/
Fastmarkets Ferroalloys Asian Conference 2023

Fastmarkets Ferroalloys Asian Conference 2023

The long shadow of Covid-19 hangs over the global ferroalloys market. China’s zero-Covid policies continue to dampen construction and shipping activity, reducing demand for steel and therefore ferroalloys. Exporters face the difficult choice of waiting it out or finding new markets. There’s an air of trepidation as the world’s ferroalloys suppers, buyers and traders approach 2023’s trading and contract negotiation season. Be in the room with decision makers from along the supply chain to gauge market sentiment, explore new opportunities, meet old friends, and form your view of how 2023 might unfold. Join us at the Fastmarkets Ferroalloys Asian Conference.

Mar 13-15, 2023
Singapore
View map
You can’t afford to miss:
icon_economic.png
Networking opportunities
Back in Asia for the first time since 2019, join attendees from across the supply chain. Source new trading partners and negotiate contracts across the three days.
icon_forecasts.png
Insights into China
Deep-dive into China and the impact the region has on the steel industry. How is China going to end Covid Zero, and if restrictions continue, what will be the strategy to reopen the country?
icon_futures.png
Pricing trends and forecasts
Fastmarkets experts’ pricing outlooks give you the context and trending data to drive your negotiations and contracts.
icon_events.png
Global supply and demand updates
How are the South Africans handling the decrease in demand from China? Will ore prices drop? Where will excess supply volumes go? Answer all this and more.
Our Sponsors

Gold Sponsors

mortex.jpg
mtalx.jpg
See all sponsors
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed