Fastmarkets Ferroalloys Asian Conference 2023

Mortex Group is one of the most prominent names in the field of Ferro Alloys in India. Our core product competence lies in Manganese & Chrome Alloys such as HC and LC Silico Manganese, HC and MC Ferro Manganese, HC and LC Ferro Chrome. A proud supplier to some of the largest Steel mills around the world, Mortex exports to over 60 countries globally encompassing more than 150 active customers. We have been successfully achieving a turnover of appx 400,000MT of ferro alloys putting us in the list of the top 3 exporters from India for 5 years in row now
Operating from its headquarters in London with representative offices in North America, South America, Africa and Central Asia, MTALX is a versatile international trading company specialising in Bulk Ferro Alloys, Noble Alloys, Minor and Technology Metals. Leveraging a vast network of global warehouses, MTALX is your reliable partner for all your ferro alloys and metals needs. MTALX holds large inventories around the world and will continue to supply its customers, even during turbulent market periods.We have unparalleled knowledge of our products and can fulfil the most demanding technical requirements of our customers.If you want material tomorrow or steady supply over the year, MTALX can supply it.Contact traders@mtalx.com.