Fastmarkets International Aluminium Conference 2023

Join over 400 executives from across the aluminium supply chain for three days of analysis and insights into raw materials, primary and secondary aluminium markets. This is your once-a-year opportunity to come together with producers, traders and other aluminium purchasers at a critical window in the annual trading calendar.

Sep 12-14, 2023
Barcelona
View map
Your key trading event offers you:
icon_economic.png
Access to the supply chain
Meet smelters, traders and brokers from across the globe, at this key negotiation time.
icon_events.png
Networking with senior decision-makers
Meet top executives from all the major aluminium producers including Alcoa, Hindalco, Alba and Hydro.
icon_futures.png
In-depth sessions with Fastmarkets experts
You will get the latest pricing trends and forecasts from Fastmarkets experts. Use these insights to negotiate the best contracts for your business.
icon_forecasts.png
Focus on sustainability
Dig into what “green aluminium” means for your business, along with other trends emerging across the sector.
icon_costs.png
Dedicated areas and times to trade
From easy online networking through to dedicated receptions and meeting spaces, you will have everything you need to close deals onsite.
