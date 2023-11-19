39th Fastmarkets International Ferroalloys 2023

Platinum Sponsor
Mortex Group is one of the most prominent names in the field of Ferro Alloys in India. Our core product competence lies in Manganese & Chrome Alloys such as HC and LC Silico Manganese, HC and MC Ferro Manganese, HC and LC Ferro Chrome. A proud supplier to some of the largest Steel mills around the world, Mortex exports to over 60 countries globally encompassing more than 150 active customers. We have been successfully achieving a turnover of appx 400,000MT of ferro alloys putting us in the list of the top 3 exporters from India for 5 years in row now