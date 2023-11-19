39th Fastmarkets International Ferroalloys 2023

Methodology Contact us Login

Join the standout event in the ferroalloys calendar, where you can meet 700+ leaders from across the ferroalloys supply chain.

You will network and negotiate contracts with miners, smelters, traders and mills at the ‘go to’ event in Europe.

Hear the latest market updates from sector experts, along with trusted pricing data from Fastmarkets experts.

Nov 19-21, 2023
Prague, Czech Republic
