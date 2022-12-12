Methodology Contact us Login

Middle East Iron & Steel 2022

Middle East Iron & Steel is the largest annual meeting of the iron and steel industry in the MENA region.

With 3 days of unbeatable content – delivered by senior and respected regional executives – covering raw materials dynamics, iron and steel production fundamentals and consumption drivers in Middle East and North African countries.

With a packed programme of official and satellite networking events, Middle East Iron & Steel is the must-attend conference. No other conference delivers the same potential for analyses of market trends, building new business ties and strengthening existing ones.

Dec 12-14, 2022
Atlantis, The Palm
Agenda highlights
Middle East Iron & Steel agenda includes voices from government, steel mills, raw materials suppliers, innovative tech disruptors and Fastmarkets experts. 2022 is no different. Cover everything from infrastructure project updates to how the supply chain has adapted post-Covid.
Dec 13
09:30 - 10:30
Keynote executive panel
Ravi Singh
Raju Daswani
Marwan Almojil
Eng. Hassan Salim Shashaa
Dec 14
10:30 - 11:00
Green steel in the MENA region – how sustainable is it?
Dec 13
14:00 - 14:20
Innovation excellence towards carbon neutrality
Zayer Mohammed
Dec 13
11:50 - 12:30
Middle East in focus
Dilip. S Kumar
Ankur Dana
Stanislav Zinchencko
Andrew Wells
Abu Bucker Husain

Key Speakers

Ravi Singh

Ravi Singh

CEO

SULB Bahrain & KSA
Abdulqader Almubarak

Abdulqader Almubarak

CEO

Rajhi Steel
Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi

Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi

Group CEO of Arkan

CEO of Emirates Steel
Sanjeev Gupta

Sanjeev Gupta

Executive Chairman

GFG Alliance
Eman Ebrahim

Eman Ebrahim

General Manager Sales & Marketing

Bahrain Steel
Ramy Saleh

Ramy Saleh

Chief Business Development Officer

Elmarakby Steel
Ankur Dana

Ankur Dana

CEO

Dana Steel
Abu Bucker Husain

Abu Bucker Husain

CEO

AGIS

Why join us?
industry.png
Industry Updates
Learn the latest trends delivered by senior and respected regional executives
pricing.png
Outlooks and forecasts
Access end-to-end coverage of the iron and steel markets from Fastmarkets’ experts.
hear-from-experts.png
Expert Insights
Hear directly from producers and end users on the ground about the supply challenges they are facing.
networking.png
Meet those that matter
Connect with the key players across the supply chain in the MENA iron and steel industry.
Our Sponsors

Platinum Sponsors

esa.jpg
ezzsteel.png
Quest Group logo
Events_MEIS_RajhiSteel_Logo
SABIC

Gold Sponsors

agis.png
Essar Green Steel Arabia
liberty.jpg
Primetals logo
Print
tenova.jpg
verslin.jpeg

Silver Sponsors

Events_MEIS_AshrySteel_Logo
Danieli, Passion to innovate and perform in the metals industry
El Ola Steel Group logo
mks.jpg
gti.jpg
midrex.jpg
smsgroup.png
starglobal.jpg
Events_MEIS_Unicat_logo

Bronze Sponsor

BFCL logo
championiron.png
Events_MEIS_Jindal_Shadeed_logo
PPRM logo
Team Bulk Carriers logo

Media Partner

Arab Iron and Steel Union
Events_MEIS_ Iron and Steel Review
Reekchhanda V Card
ME STEEL
