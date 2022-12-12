Middle East Iron & Steel Conference 2022

Key Speakers
Ravi Singh
CEO
SULB Bahrain & KSA
Ravi Singh is a 32 years experienced, Steel professional, having mostly worked in integrated plants of SAIL, Tata Steel & Essar Steel (now AMNS) and has multi-function experience across General Management, Engineering, Operations and Sales & Marketing. As CEO SULB, Ravi is tasked with profitably driving the business of Sulb Bahrain & Saudi Arabia with its Integrated Steel plants – Gas based DRI+ EAF + L/M/H Structural Mills serving GCC & Global markets. Previously, Ravi has served as Chief of Business/VP ( Operations) at Tata Steel Downstream Processing Limited (1997 onwards) , Sr VP ( Marketing) Essar Steel and since 2013 - CEO Essar Steel -Hypermarts & Service Centres and Group CEO Al Nasser Industries. As Corporate Quality Head, Ravi developed a keen sense of Total Quality Management Systems & Change management. Ravi is a Mechanical Engineer from BIT with an MBA from IIM, Calcutta, India. His thinking has been honed with various training programs at SIM, ISB & TMTC and great mentors. Ravi is a creative thinker, plays Chess and loves travel.
Abdulqader Almubarak
CEO
Rajhi Steel
Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi
Group CEO of Arkan
CEO of Emirates Steel
H.E. Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi is the Group CEO of Arkan and CEO of Emirates Steel. He holds a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from California State University, USA. Mr. Al Remeithi has over 20 years of in-depth and diversified knowledge, expertise and experience that spans from operational and tactical business matters to corporate strategy and transformation. Under his leadership, Emirates Steel has institutionalized staff development, organizational capability and knowledge & innovation management. Through adoption of best practices, operational excellence and process optimization, he has positioned Emirates Steel as a leading steel manufacturing organization in the region. During his tenure, he has been instrumental in expanding the company’s manufacturing capability and product range to include new types of steel products of varying grades. By increasing efficiency, he has allowed Emirates Steel to expand its exports to more than 50 countries around the world. Mr. Al Remeithi has also been integral in mitigating the environmental impact of steel production in the country. Mr. Al Remeithi also holds prior and current board positions and accolades, including: • Forbes Middle East | Top CEOs In The Middle East 2021 • Chairman of Al Gharbia Pipeline Companies from January 2020 to present • Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce – Deputy Treasurer from September 2021 to present • Chairman of the Economic Committee of WSA (worldsteel association) from September 2018 till October 2021 • Member of the Board of Directors of Arkan – from March 2017 to May 2021 • Member of the Board of Directors of Al Gharbia Pipeline Companies – from March 2017 to year end 2019 • Chairman of Steel Producers Committee (UAE)- from January 2021 to presnt He is currently focused on leading Arkan Group and Emirates Steel into its next phase of business development, driving long-term sustainable growth, and positioning Arkan Group and Emirates Steel to become an entry point for investing in a key regional sector, all while contributing to ‘Operation 300 Billion’, the UAE’s Industrial Strategy.
Sanjeev Gupta
Executive Chairman
GFG Alliance
Biography: Sanjeev Gupta is the Executive Chairman of GFG Alliance, a collection of global businesses and investment owned Sanjeev and his family. GFG Alliance has three core industry brands; LIBERTY Steel Group, ALVANCE Aluminium Group and SIMEC Energy Group. Besides its industry brands GFG Alliance holds investments in financial services and property held within a Family Office. Sanjeev and his wife Nicola are also the founders of the GFG Foundation – a registered charity that aims to develop industrial skills among young people. GFG Alliance has revenues of $20bn and employees 36,000 people across 30 countries. Born into a family of industrialists in Punjab, India, Sanjeev was educated in the UK and graduated with an MA in Economics and Management from the University of Cambridge. He founded LIBERTY House Group in 1992, while still an undergraduate, as a global commodities trader, growing rapidly across different geographies for over two decades. In 2015 Sanjeev started his industrial journey buying and restarting his first steel mill in the UK. Since then he has built an international reputation as an ambitious and visionary industrialist acquiring and building major assets in metals, engineering, mining, and renewable energy spread across the world with a particular focus on the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA. Among these are Europe’s largest aluminium smelter at Dunkirk, Australia’s largest integrated mining and steel group, and several large plants across Europe. Today Sanjeev presides over LIBERTY Steel Group, the world’s 8th largest steel producer – outside China – with a combined workforce of over 30,000 people. Sanjeev’s strategy is based on long-term investment focused on economic, social and environmental sustainability. At the heart of this are his low-carbon GREEN strategies (GREENSTEEL and GREENALUMINIUM) which combine metal recycling with renewable energy. In 2019 Sanjeev announced LIBERTY Steel Group’s ambition to become Carbon Neutral by 2030 – the most ambitious target of its kind by a major steel producer. Progressing his vision of combining renewable energy with metal manufacturing, his energy group SIMEC, has a growing portfolio of assets in solar, wind, hydro, bio-diesel, biomass and waste-to-energy. Sanjeev and Nicola live in London with their three young children.
Eman Ebrahim
General Manager Sales & Marketing
Bahrain Steel
Currently the General Manager Sales and Marketing at Bahrain Steel Company ,one of the leading iron and steel manufacturers in the region – Eman has more than 11 years’ experience in supply chain management. She is CIPs certified and is fully conversant with modern procurement and pursuing techniques. Eman is enrolled for the Executive MBA programme with Bayes Business School in London commencing Jan 2022. After graduating with a degree in Banking and Finance from New York Institute of Technology, Eman has exhibited strong leadership traits throughout her career. While she working for Mondelez, the leading multinational FMCG, as a Strategic Sourcing Packaging Buyer, She helped to develop a low-cost model with her sourcing strategy. Before joining Foulath Holding, Eman worked for Kimberly-Clark as EMEA Procurement Manager, Direct Material/Corporate Services. Along with her extensive experience and impressive track record within the industry she works in, Eman is a six-sigma certified green belt and expert speaker on Strategic Sourcing at industry events such as the GCC Annual Procurement Conference. Eman recently got the Women in Business Award from Bayes Business School.
Ramy Saleh
Chief Business Development Officer
Elmarakby Steel
Ankur Dana
CEO
Dana Steel
Abu Bucker Husain
CEO
AGIS
Platinum Sponsors
Emirates Steel Arkan is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group incorporates the latest innovative technologies in manufacturing, efficiency and sustainability, to deliver the high-quality products, services and solutions that you need for your business to thrive today and tomorrow.
We produce home-grown high-quality steel products that are shipped and used across the world and delivered into major global markets, for the construction, engineering and energy sectors. Additionally, the Group produces premium cement, blocks, pipes, and dry mortar, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.
At Emirates Steel Arkan, we are committed to refining our manufacturing processes and creating steel and building materials sustainably and safely, whilst supporting the growth of the non-oil heavy industry sector in the United Arab Emirates.
Ezz Steel is one of the fastest growing and most technically advanced steel producers in the world. It is the largest independent steel producer in the Middle East and North Africa, exporting high-quality steel products to many countries on four continents around the world. It has become established as a technological leader in the steel industry, having invested more than $4 billion in the most advanced steelmaking technology.
The company’s four purpose-built, state-of-the-art plants are strategically located close to major road links and international ports. They are located in Alexandria, Suez, Sadat and 10th Ramadan cities. The Alexandria mill serves export customers – through the Mediterranean – in Europe and the U.S.A. while the Suez mill, with close proximity to Sokhna port, is in the best location to meet export requirements in the Gulf and further afield in the Asian markets. Together, all mills have the capacity to produce 7 million tons of steel per year, with 4.7 million tons of long products capacity and 2.3 million tons of hot-rolled coil (HRC) capacity. These products are manufactured in more than 450 grades with precisely controlled properties to meet the demands of many challenging applications in the construction, manufacturing, engineering and transport sectors.
The primary focus for Ezz Steel in the coming years is to continue its expansion to keep pace with growing demand. At the same time, the company remains devoted to investing in sustainable operations and technologies, upholding its position as a modern, efficient and forward-looking steel producer.
Quest Group is a steel, fertilizer, chemical and soft products trading company operating worldwide, with offices in Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa. Quest offers a diversified portfolio products such as coal, coke, steel semi- and long-term finished products, coke by products, fertilizers, aromatics, intermediates, base oils, grains and sunflower oil, solvents, plasticizers and others.
It has a strong hold across the supply chain including refining production facilities, storage facilities, trading operations, shipping and logistics, and consulting and financial services. The company has a strategically well-positioned logistics network and storage capacities in key markets. The experienced team of energy specialists and senior traders offers valuable trading services, supported by tailor-made financial solutions, to both producers and consumers of commodities.
Being privately-owned and independent, with a flat hierarchical structure, allows Quest to act swiftly and decisively in volatile and rapidly changing market environments. This key advantage enables Quest to react faster and more effectively than its competitors to imbalances in the market. It also enables Quest to penetrate into emerging markets when the opportunity arises and to develop innovative products and creative solutions.
Al Rajhi Steel Industries Company was founded in 1984. It is one of the largest Saudi Companies in the field of iron and steel industry and consists of several factories specialized in the production of various types of high quality steel products. Its factories use the latest technology and equipment to produce high quality products conforming to local and international standards. With a wide network of customers in the Kingdom and Gulf markets and a large number of Arab countries. Al Rajhi Steel has been able to cover 20% of the Saudi Market share with its commercial steel and rebar.
Gold Sponsors
Al Ghurair Iron & Steel LLC (AGIS), Abu Dhabi - a joint venture of the Saif Al Ghurair Group and Nippon Steel Corporation (NSC), is one of the largest producers of Galvanised Steel coils in the GCC region. AGIS produces 500,000MT/annum of Hot Dip Galvanised Coils with a thickness range of 0.20 to 2.50 mm in widths upto 1250mm from its two Continuous Galvanising Lines.
Sheets and slitted coils are also offered as per customer requirement. Product grades include CQ, LFQ, SQ & HSLA with Skin Passed, Oiled and Thin Organic Coated (TOC) Galvanised coils offered for some special applications. The company has received ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and OHSAS 18001:2007 certifications and the products are EQM and SASO certified.
Essar is a Global Investor, owning a number of world-class assets, diversified across the core sectors of Energy - Exploration & Production, Oil Refining and Power Generation, Metals & Mining, Infrastructure - Ports and Terminals and EPC Projects, Services & Technology - Shipping, Oilfield services and Technology Solutions. Essar has a proven 50+ year track record of investing in, building and operating world class facilities. Essar plans to invest in transformative, tech-oriented, and sustainability-driven green businesses.
Essar invests long-term capital with a sense of active ownership and is involved from conceptualizing the project to building and operating the asset. The portfolio of Essar companies have aggregate revenues of over USD 13 billion and assets under management were over US$ 8.5 billion as of March 2022. Essar’s portfolio companies employ over 7,000 people globally and have adopted international standards of health, safety, environmental protection and corporate governance.
Essar is establishing a 4.0MTPA Integrated Flat Steel Complex in Ras Al-Khair Industrial City, the largest ‘Green Flat Steel Complex’ in MENA, creating 1,600 direct jobs (excludes contract and indirect employment), The Project would supply to sectors like pipe manufacturing, food packaging, colour coating, automotive, machinery and home appliances.
Essar has a commendable track record in setting up and operating assets in the Metals and Mining space in India and elsewhere in the world. Essar has designed, built, and operated pellet plants with capacity of 20.0 MTPA and a 10.0 MTPA integrated steel plant in India. Essar is now in various stages of developing a 3.0 MTPA Integrated Flat Steel Complex in India and 21.0 MTPA of new iron ore pellet making capacity in India and United States.
LIBERTY Steel Group is a global steel business operating across the steel supply chain, from production of liquid steel from raw and recycled materials through to high value precision engineered steels. With a total rolling capacity of 18 million tonnes, 200+ manufacturing locations globally across 10 countries and employing more than 30,000 people, LIBERTY Steel’s furnaces, mills, services centres and distribution sites across the UK, continental Europe, Australia, the United States and China serve demanding sectors such as construction, energy, aerospace, automotive, and infrastructure. LIBERTY Steel is a leader in sustainable industry with a mission to become Carbon Neutral by 2030 (CN30)
Primetals Technologies, Limited, headquartered in London, United Kingdom, is a pioneer and world leader in the fields of engineering, plant building, and the provision of lifecycle services for the metals industry. The company offers a complete technology, product, and services portfolio that includes integrated electrics and automation, digitalization, and environmental solutions. This covers every step of the iron and steel production chain - from the raw materials to the finished product - and includes the latest rolling solutions for the nonferrous metals sector. Primetals Technologies is a joint venture of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and partners, with around 7,000 employees worldwide. To learn more about Primetals Technologies, visit the company website www.primetals.com.
A fully integrated section steel producer in the GCC, SULB is a joint venture between Floulath Group (51%) and Yamato Kogyo of Japan (49%). Situated in a region of growing demand, SULB can produce the widest range of sections as compared to any other producer in the region. The heavy section mill in Bahrain has a capacity of 600,000 mt/year, while the medium and light section mill in Jubail, KSA can produce 450,000 mt/year. Both the SULB plants are ISO and CE approved and have world class processing capabilities to produce products of the highest quality. Both plants adhere to strict international safety and environmental standards and have been accepted widely across the world.
Tenova, a Techint Group company, is your worldwide partner for sustainable, innovative and reliable solutions in the metals and - through the well-known TAKRAF and DELKOR brands – in the mining industries. Leveraging a staff of more than 2,200 forward-thinking employees, Tenova shares the long-standing principles of its industrial group and better understands its partners’ needs. The company works alongside client-partners to design and develop innovative technologies and services that improve their business both today and into the future, creating solutions that help metals and mining companies reduce costs, save energy, limit environmental impact and improve working conditions for their employees. In metals, Tenova works both upstream and downstream, in areas including metal making, hot and cold rolling, processing and aluminum, and dedicated services and components. www.tenova.com
VERSLIN MENA DMCC is a private trading company based in Dubai focusing on the trading of various carbon-based raw materials in varying industries ranging from Steel to Ferro Alloy to Soda Ash to Titanium Dioxide Producers and beyond. Our product range includes but is not limited to Anthracite Coal, Petroleum Coke, Carbon Injection, Carbon Foaming Slag, etc…
VERSLIN MENA DMCC is an international and global supplier of raw materials with offices established in various regions around the world, and with the infrastructure and know how to get products delivered to the Buyers doorstep from Europe to the Middle East to Africa and to Asia.
With a strong presence in North Africa and the Middle East VERSLIN MENA DMCC was set up in Dubai for the purpose of being close to our clients and to ensure fulfilling all their needs by timely and most effective means necessary.
Based on our vast expertise in the field of raw materials, a wide network in the mining industry developed over the past decade, and strong logistical team, VERSLIN MENA DMCC is capable of supplying Buyers in bulk by sea going vessel, bulk in container by liner vessels, bagged in BB or 25kg bags in container by liner vessels, by truck, and other means as well. Considering the different methods of delivering the material to our Buyers we are always looking for most cost-effective ways to meet our customers needs, and make them happy. VERSLIN MENA DMCC is a fast growing company with a vision to become an industry leader in the supply of raw materials globally, and is currently handling over a million tons of various raw materials per annum. Our deep faith in our business, long experience in commodities trading, wise management, reliable clients, and our professional employees make VERSLIN MENA DMCC a reliable and client-oriented partner. We look forward to growing our business with you together!
Silver Sponsors
Danieli designs, manufactures and installs metal producing plants and equipment worldwide, either on a turnkey basis or supplied as individual units, covering, with company-owned technology, the whole process cycle, from ore and scrap processing to finished flat, long, tube and extruded products, for ferrous and non-ferrous metals. Danieli plants are run by Danieli Automation process control, power and instrumentation systems, robotics, and include DIGI&MET smart manufacturing solutions (Industry 4.0). Sustainable production is guaranteed by energy-saving processes, hybrid plants using renewable energies, and hydrogen-based processes, as well as Danieli Environment solutions.
10,000 people operate in the Group companies located in Italy, Germany, Sweden, Austria, France, The Netherlands, Spain, UK, USA, Brazil, Thailand, Vietnam, China, India and Japan. Danieli Group average annual turnover is over 3 billion Euro. Investments in R&D amount to 150 million Euro per year (average for the last five years)
EL OLA Steel Group is the sole company in Egypt who has a wide diversified steel products Sections and Angles and Flat Steel supported by a well-established logistic subsidiary. With the emphasize on quality as one of the group values, El Ola Steel accomplished different management systems with the focus for fulfilling more perquisites. Continual improvement of equipment’s, processes and different stakeholders is a vital thought for the group.
Since 1960 elmarakbysteel is existing in the steel business to serve our customers with steel products putting in mind that customers have to experience the highest quality with no exception in everything we do. As the business grew and proved to be sustainable, investment in the steel industry took place wherein elmarakby started the rebars rolling mill in 2007 with today’s production capacity reaching more than 300 KT/year in sizes 10 – 32 mm. Then a backward integration happened by investing in melt shop and continuous casting mill 400 KT billet/year started in 2016. In 2019 elmarakbysteel started the new rolling mill with a production capacity of 400 KT/year of rebar 10 –40 mm diameter and wire rods 5.5 – 14 mm diameter, in addition, elmarakbysteel is having a lime calcination plant, industrial gaseous unit, steel fabrication and machining workshops. We are supplying to the iconic projects taking place in Egypt as well as exporting to Africa, Asia, Europe, North and South America.
GrafTech International Ltd is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. Our vision is to provide highly engineered graphite electrode services, solutions and products to EAF operators. Based on the high-quality of our graphite electrodes, reliability of our petroleum needle coke supply and our excellent customer service, we believe that we are viewed as a preferred supplier to the global EAF steel producer market.
Midrex is the world leader for direct reduction ironmaking technology. Not only do we design Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) plants using the MIDREX Process, but also provide engineering, proprietary equipment, and project development services. What separates Midrex from other technology suppliers is what happens after the plant begins operation. We want long-term success for our steelmaking partners. To do this, they have access to the industry’s most comprehensive support services through our Technical Services group and our aftermarket and services group, known as Midrex Global Solutions.
SMS group is renowned worldwide for its future-oriented technologies and outstanding service for the metals industry. The company applies its 150 years of experience and its digital know-how to provide the industry continuously with innovative products and processes – even beyond its core business – and generates worldwide sales of more than 2.7 billion euros. SMS is the right partner for challenging projects, and supports its customers throughout the lifecycle of their plants, enabling profitable and resource-efficient value creation chains. Paving the way for a carbon-neutral and sustainable metals industry is the company’s stated goal. As a global player with German roots, SMS takes responsibility for its about 14,000 employees.
Star Global is an independent physical commodity trading company with core focus on steel and steelmaking raw materials. Our dynamic business model is centered around domain expertise, profound market understanding, and the strategic partnerships forged through our global network. Our trading portfolio includes Steel, Iron Ore, Metallics, Coal, and other steelmaking raw materials. We are the largest in the projects business in GCC region, providing customized and packaged steel supply solutions with footprints in most of the mega projects in the region. Our trade activities, extending to several continents, cater to Steel, Oil & Gas, Power & Renewable, and Construction industries.
Embarking on a rapid phase of growth & transformation, we are Star Global.
UNICAT Catalyst Technologies LLC are a global manufacturer and supplier of DRI Catalysts. An established supplier of DRI catalysts with over 10 years of reformer references from our 1st generation MYD spherical catalyst. Building upon years of proven experience our 2nd generation DRI Catalyst (Magcat®) was developed, which dramatically improves gas flow by +35% without the need to add any further tubes. That means ZERO CAPEX required to achieve +35% more reformed gas. Change to UNICAT’S DRI Catalyst today.
Bronze Sponsor
Bihar Foundry and Castings Limited (BFCL), established in 1971 is an integrated steel plant based at Jharkhand, India, manufacturing Ferro Alloys (1,20,000 MT P.A.), Sponge Iron (130,000 Mt P.A.) and MS Billets (1,50,000 Mt P.A.). Recently we have added Medium and Low Carbon Ferro Manganese with normal & Low Phos. BFCL is among the Top 10 exporters of Ferro Alloys from India and has recently been awarded MOST TRUSTED MANUFACTURER OF FERRO ALLOY of the year 2021-India at Indo Arab Leaders Summit & Awards 2022 DUBAI under the leadership of visionary chairman Dr. Hari Krishna Budhia (Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from University of Colorado, USA) and his young and dynamic son Mr. Gaurav Budhia, Director BFCL is setting industries Best standards in Quality Assurance, Customer satisfaction and commitment.
Champion Iron is an iron ore exploration and development company with major projects in the southern Labrador Trough, Canada’s largest iron ore producing region. Champion Iron, through its subsidiary Quebec Iron Ore Inc., owns and operates the Bloom Lake Mining Complex, located approximately 13 km north of Fermont, Québec. Champion Iron currently sells 7.4Mtpa of 66.2% Fe high-grade iron ore concentrate globally. Champion Iron aims to support the global decarbonization of steel by continuously improving the grade and offering of its products.
Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel LLC (JSIS), a Sohar based first and largest Integrated Steel Plant in the Sultanate of Oman is a wholly-owned subsidiary of US$ 6 Billion Indian Steel Group Jindal Steel & Power Limited.
It operates Steel Melt Shop – 2.4 Million Ton – Only plant in GCC equipped with Vacuum Degassing and capable of producing Round Billets and Value added grade Billets.
Rebar Mill – 1.4 Million MT – Single largest Mill in GCC. The mill is producing Rebars under Jindal Panther Rebars Brand name, meeting all the required international standards and grades in sizes 8 up to 40 mm with maximum lengths of 18 metres.
JSIS is certified ISO 9001, 14001, 18001 , Sustainable Construction Steel and has product approvals from UK Cares, DCL, SASO, PAI Kuwait , BIS, BRE Global, MFPA(DIN 488) ,CEDD Hong Kong etc.
JSIS has won many reputed awards like SULTAN QABOOS Award for industrial excellence & Innovation back to back, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum (MRM) Business Award
A premier solution provider for complete turnkey projects for the steel industry. PPRM is well supported by an in-house Design & Engineering team, an ultra-modern manufacturing facility and exclusive team for the erection & commissioning for production of hot rolling mills for long products (like rebars, wire rods and sections) and tube mills. PPRM also produces Gearboxes for high torque applications, EOT Crane and Heavy precision equipment as per customers’ design. PPRM is working with a vision of “LETS MAKE IT HAPPEN” and is a Partner of choice in manufacturing for the global steel industry. PPRM provides innovative & reliable solutions leading to customer delight. Being in touch and providing support to the customers is one of the main reasons for repeat business from almost all our customers. We believe in enduring partnerships with every customer, so that relationships grow stronger with mutual success and growth.
Team Bulk Carriers Pte. Ltd. is a Drybulk Operator offering End-to-End solutions to cargo owners across the globe. We transport a wide range of dry bulk commodities: Iron Ore and related products, Cement Clinker and Construction Materials, Minerals, Coal & Energy products, Grain & Agricultural Products etc. Our mission is to be the leading integrated dry bulk operator through consistent outperformance and sustainable growth. We aspire to be a first-class partner to our Customers. We are committed to providing a Quality service, which shall consistently & continuously meets the requirements of the Customers. We work as a Team, progress as a Team. Let us join together for a better future.
Media Partner
Arab Iron and Steel Union “AISU” is a non-profit organization headquartered in Algiers, Algeria, with a regional office in Cairo, Egypt.
AISU is one of the largest and most dynamic industrial organizations in the Arab world. It has nearly 90 iron, steel, metallurgy, and mining companies from 17 Arab countries. It is presented by the whole chain, from mines, iron and steel production, transformation, and steel research institutes. Members represent about 90% of Arab steel production.
AISU was founded in 1972 and celebrated its 50th anniversary in October 2022 during its 15th Arab Iron and Steel Summit held in Bahrain.
ISR Infomedia Pvt. Ltd. is a leading publisher of industrial magazines with its far-travelled global reach. ISR’s two monthly publications are ‘Iron & Steel Review’ and ‘Metal Asia’, while ‘Steel Metals & Minerals International’ is the company’s annual one. ‘Iron & Steel Review’ focuses everything on and related to iron and steel whereas, ‘Metal Asia’ highlights mainly on the non-ferrous metals sector. ISR’s magazines provide valuable information and market coverage on the global metals and mining sectors, latest products launch and technologies to even the equipment manufacturers and technology providers dealing with steel and metals industry.
