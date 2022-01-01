Muthu Krishna

Krishna joins Fastmarkets from Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) where he was a Lead Cell Engineer working on electric vehicle (EV) Batteries.

His tenure at JLR included characterizing state-of-the-art Li-ion cells (performance and lifetime) for EVs, including the upcoming 2022 Range Rover PHEV. He also worked in a multi-disciplinary team to develop BEV SUV battery pack concepts and led several research and development projects with the Warwick Manufacturing Group at the University of Warwick.

Krishna holds a PhD from the University of Southampton, where he worked on a prototype battery concept designed for grid-scale energy storage applications.