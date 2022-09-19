Methodology Contact us Login

Battery Cost Model

Providing greater transparency into the cost of key Li-ion cell components

The cathode active material (CAM) is the most expensive cell component. The CAM cost model allows clients to track the impact of battery raw material price volatility on different cathode chemistries by combining Fastmarkets’ price indices and forecasts for lithium, nickel, cobalt and manganese.

The Fastmarkets cell cost model incorporates the CAM cost model into a tool that enables the user to quickly calculate the total materials and manufacturing cost of a bespoke cell design across different regions.

These tools will help clients make better-informed decisions when negotiating contracts for the purchase and sale of key cell components.

What does it include?

  • CAM cost model: includes historical and forecast price data for NMC (customer blend – 111, 532, 622, 811) and others

  • Cell cost model: an easy-to-use tool to design a Li-ion cell and calculate its materials and manufacturing cost for a given scale and region, which can be adapted for each client’s bespoke needs

  • Greater insight into anode and cathode active material production and cell manufacturing costs by region
Fastmarkets introduces Fastmarkets NewGen
An expanded suite of products critical for a new generation of energy markets
September 19, 2022
 · 
Yolande Peters
Abstract flowing network and a glowing particle data
SGX derivatives contracts: Risk management in new energy metals
Read more about the SGX launch of four battery metal derivatives contracts, cash-settled against Fastmarkets’ lithium and cobalt price assessments
September 16, 2022
 · 
Peter Hannah
Emilie Bodoin from Pure Lithium on lithium metal to solid state battery use in energy transition promo thumbnail
From lithium metal to solid-state batteries: How will they be used in the energy transition?
Emilie Bodoin, founder and CEO of Pure Lithium, explains how lithium metal batteries differ from other battery chemistries in the energy transition, as well as the challenges to producing a commercially-viable and truly solid-state battery for use in electric vehicles
September 15, 2022
Energy news
Keep on top of volatility with market news and intel
November 22, 2021
Energy price data
Trade on market-reflective prices
November 18, 2021
Short-Term Forecasts
Understand the demands of today and plan for tomorrow
November 26, 2021
Long-Term Forecasts
Reduce uncertainty and anticipate change
September 19, 2022
Battery Recycling Outlook
Gain a competitive edge in the emerging battery recycling market
September 19, 2022
Energy events
Fastmarkets’ energy events give you a front-row seat to one of the most dynamic and critical markets in today’s economy as we make the strategic transition to a low-carbon economy.
November 22, 2021
Risk management
Energy risk management
Enable risk management using futures contracts
September 19, 2022
