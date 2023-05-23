On Demand: Battery Raw Materials global outlook webinar

Compelling title here

First shown on May 23, 2023, this webinar will looked across the key segments of the battery materials market, diving into each key battery raw material: lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite. They addressed the future of battery recycling and black mass, the electric vehicle (EV) market’s impact on copper and the cost breakdown and outlook for EV batteries.

What you can expect from the webinar:



Outlooks and forecasts for key battery materials

A look into the future of battery recycling

A forecast and breakdown of the components and costs of an EV cell

Current market drivers and the impact of recent government policies

An outlook for EV battery growth, including supply and demand dynamics

We will answer key questions about:



The scarcity of lithium and other key battery materials

Whether the current lithium price dip will continue and for how long

The current macroeconomic environment

Demand for battery materials

Availability of battery materials outside of China

Nearshoring supply chains to maintain a readily available and local supply