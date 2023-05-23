On Demand: Battery Raw Materials global outlook webinar
Compelling title here
First shown on May 23, 2023, this webinar will looked across the key segments of the battery materials market, diving into each key battery raw material: lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite. They addressed the future of battery recycling and black mass, the electric vehicle (EV) market’s impact on copper and the cost breakdown and outlook for EV batteries.
What you can expect from the webinar:
- Outlooks and forecasts for key battery materials
- A look into the future of battery recycling
- A forecast and breakdown of the components and costs of an EV cell
- Current market drivers and the impact of recent government policies
- An outlook for EV battery growth, including supply and demand dynamics
We will answer key questions about:
- The scarcity of lithium and other key battery materials
- Whether the current lithium price dip will continue and for how long
- The current macroeconomic environment
- Demand for battery materials
- Availability of battery materials outside of China
- Nearshoring supply chains to maintain a readily available and local supply
Speakers