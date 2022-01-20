Newsroom
[insert sub headline about newsroom purpose here]
Press releases
[insert description here. If none, leave blank]
The suite of commodities contracts will include cobalt metal, cobalt hydroxide, lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide
Coverage
[insert description here. If none, leave blank]
Fortune - September 2, 2021
“Prices have continued to trickle down,” says Dustin Jalbert, a senior economist at Fastmarkets RISI who covers the lumber market...
“Prices have continued to trickle down,” says Dustin Jalbert, a senior economist at Fastmarkets RISI who covers the lumber market...
New York Times - June 29, 2021
Forced to pay more for wood, home builders want the Biden administration to settle a long-running dispute over Canadian imports. It won’t be easy...
Forced to pay more for wood, home builders want the Biden administration to settle a long-running dispute over Canadian imports. It won’t be easy...
Financial Times - April 29, 2021
The price of cobalt has jumped 40 per cent so far this year on persistent demand from electric vehicle makers, underlining the challenge in...
The price of cobalt has jumped 40 per cent so far this year on persistent demand from electric vehicle makers, underlining the challenge in...
Get in touch
For all media-related inquiries, please contact us at media@fastmarkets.com
Fastmarkets combines the commodity intelligence of these familiar names:
Metal Bulletin • American Metal Market • Scrap Price Bulletin • Industrial Minerals • RISI • FOEX • The Jacobsen • Agricensus • Random Lengths • FastMarkets and more
Metal Bulletin • American Metal Market • Scrap Price Bulletin • Industrial Minerals • RISI • FOEX • The Jacobsen • Agricensus • Random Lengths • FastMarkets and more