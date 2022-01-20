Contact Us Login

Become a customer

Newsroom

[insert sub headline about newsroom purpose here]

Press releases
Coverage
Logos and guidelines
Our people
Press releases

[insert description here. If none, leave blank]

Charging Electric Cars
Fastmarkets and SGX to launch battery metals contracts to meet EV growth
The suite of commodities contracts will include cobalt metal, cobalt hydroxide, lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide
January 20, 2022 09:18 AM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
Field of wheat
Stable launches price hedging on Fastmarkets agriculture prices
January 19, 2022 12:14 PM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
solar panels and wind generators under blue sky on sunset
Fastmarkets accelerates its expansion of renewable energy with a new suite of products
January 12, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
Katharine Kellar

Read more
Coverage

[insert description here. If none, leave blank]

Lumber prices are down 74%. But this could drive them up again
Fortune - September 2, 2021

“Prices have continued to trickle down,” says Dustin Jalbert, a senior economist at Fastmarkets RISI who covers the lumber market...
High lumber prices add urgency to a decades old trade flight
New York Times - June 29, 2021

Forced to pay more for wood, home builders want the Biden administration to settle a long-running dispute over Canadian imports. It won’t be easy...
Cobalt price jump underscores reliance on metal for electric vehicle batteries
Financial Times - April 29, 2021

The price of cobalt has jumped 40 per cent so far this year on persistent demand from electric vehicle makers, underlining the challenge in...

Read more
Get in touch
For all media-related inquiries, please contact us at media@fastmarkets.com
859129550
Fastmarkets combines the commodity intelligence of these familiar names:
Metal Bulletin • American Metal Market • Scrap Price Bulletin • Industrial Minerals • RISI • FOEX • The Jacobsen • Agricensus • Random Lengths • FastMarkets and more
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed