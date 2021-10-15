Nick Chang is deputy editor specializing in reporting on the Asian pulp market and the Chinese paper and board industry, but also covering a wide range of grades and countries around the region. Originally from Taiwan, Nick speaks Mandarin Chinese, the Chinese dialect Hokkien and English, as well as reading Japanese.

He has an engineering degree and moved into newspaper journalism, covering political and economic news for seven years and becoming a chief reporter with a major Taiwanese newspaper, after going to journalism graduate school in Taiwan.

Nick joined Fastmarkets RISI in 2000 as news editor of PPI Asia, rising to senior news editor in 2005 and deputy editor in 2009.