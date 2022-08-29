Methodology Contact us Login

Norman Fong

Asia Steelmaking and Raw Material Reporter
Stacker and Stockpile on Iron Ore Mine Site
High-grade iron ore premiums dip further despite increased consumption
Premiums for high-grade iron ore continued to slide on Friday August 26 in line with poor import demand from the Chinese market amid an increase in average forward-month prices over the trading week, sources told Fastmarkets
August 29, 2022
Norman Fong
