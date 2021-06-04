Contact Us
Login
Markets we serve
Agriculture
Energy transition
Forest products
Metals and mining
Our products
Price data
News and market analysis
Forecasting and analysis
Futures contracts
Cost and asset analysis
Consulting
Fastmarkets platform
Fastmarkets platform support
Fastmarkets dashboard
Excel Add-in
Mobile app
API
Our insights
Our events
Forest products events
Renewable energy events
Steel events
About us
Careers
Our people
Methodology and accreditations
Become a customer
Menu
Markets we serve
Agriculture
Energy transition
Forest products
Metals and mining
Our products
Price data
News and market analysis
Forecasting and analysis
Futures contracts
Cost and asset analysis
Consulting
Fastmarkets platform
Fastmarkets platform support
Fastmarkets dashboard
Excel Add-in
Mobile app
API
Our insights
Our events
Forest products events
Renewable energy events
Steel events
About us
Careers
Our people
Methodology and accreditations
Become a customer
Become a customer
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Orla O’Sullivan
Related articles
Nornickel’s Taimyrsky nickel-copper mine back at 40% production
Nornickel resumed operations at its Taimyrsky nickel and copper mine in Siberia on June 1, the world’s second biggest nickel producer said on Friday June 4.
June 04, 2021 02:48 PM
·
Orla O’Sullivan
Vale again mulls base metals spin-off after sale of VNC
Mining major Vale is again considering spinning off its base metals business after reporting strong first-quarter earnings on soaring metals prices.
April 29, 2021 09:30 AM
·
Orla O’Sullivan
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our
Privacy Policy
.
Proceed