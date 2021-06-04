Contact Us Login

Orla O’Sullivan

Nornickel’s Taimyrsky nickel-copper mine back at 40% production
Nornickel resumed operations at its Taimyrsky nickel and copper mine in Siberia on June 1, the world’s second biggest nickel producer said on Friday June 4.
June 04, 2021 02:48 PM
Vale again mulls base metals spin-off after sale of VNC
Mining major Vale is again considering spinning off its base metals business after reporting strong first-quarter earnings on soaring metals prices.
April 29, 2021 09:30 AM
