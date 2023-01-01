Platform dashboard app tips
Easy tips to make the dashboard work better for you
1. Go to the app and click on the icon ‘My news’ and ‘Get started’.
2. Now click on the + button to add the newsfeed(s) you are interested in.
3. You should now have a tab with the newsfeed you’ve selected on your dashboard app.
1. Open the app, click on the ‘News’ tab and search for the commodity you are interested in.
2. Click on the + button to add the price to your list and the x button at the top to end selection.
3. Click on the price within your dashboard app feed to see its price history up to 12 months.
4. If you want to delete the price from your feed, click on the three dots in the top right corner to delete it.
If you have any questions about the Fastmarkets dashboard mobile app or require assistance, please contact our customer success team.
customersuccess@fastmarkets.com
EMEA+44 20 3855 5581| Asia+65 3163 3458 | Americas+1 708 329 2641