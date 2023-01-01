Platform dashboard app tips

Methodology Contact us Login

Easy tips to make the dashboard work better for you

How to add a newsfeed tab to your dashboard

1. Go to the app and click on the icon ‘My news’ and ‘Get started’.

Dashboard_805x1080_News 1.jpg

2. Now click on the + button to add the newsfeed(s) you are interested in.

Dashboard_805x1080_News 2.jpg
Dashboard_805x1080_News 3.jpg

3. You should now have a tab with the newsfeed you’ve selected on your dashboard app.

Dashboard_805x1080_News 4.jpg

How to add a price to your dashboard feed

1. Open the app, click on the ‘News’ tab and search for the commodity you are interested in.

Dashboard_805x1080_Prices 1.jpg
Dashboard_805x1080_Prices 2.jpg

2. Click on the + button to add the price to your list and the x button at the top to end selection.

Dashboard_805x1080_Prices 3.jpg
Dashboard_805x1080_Prices 4.jpg

3. Click on the price within your dashboard app feed to see its price history up to 12 months.

Dashboard_805x1080_Prices 5.jpg
Dashboard_805x1080_Prices 5.2.jpg

4. If you want to delete the price from your feed, click on the three dots in the top right corner to delete it.

Dashboard_805x1080_Prices 6.jpg
Dashboard_805x1080_Prices 6.2.jpg

