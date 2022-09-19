Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Long-Term Forecasts

Reduce uncertainty and anticipate change

The Fastmarkets NewGen’s Long-Term Forecasts provide clients with comprehensive data and expert analysis needed to effectively assess key battery materials’ future demand, supply and price affecting profitability, risk investments and allocation decisions globally.

Long-Term Forecasts include:

  • A comprehensive 10-year outlook on supply, demand and prices for lithium, nickel (sulfate), cobalt and graphite
  • Analysis of price mechanisms adoption including indexation
  • An in-depth review of future capacity developments from existing and new producers, including funding status and progress of projects with their likely timing of coming to production and their supply actually being available to the market
  • Demand analysis broken down into key battery uses by vehicle type, including evolution and share of cathode chemistries, as well as traditional industrial uses
  • Quarterly updated reports and access to our expert analysts
Request a product demo

If you would like to speak to one of our experts or request a demo of the product, fill out the form here

The new generation of energy markets
Learn more about our battery materials insights and forecasting as we look to a new energy reality
Find out more
NewGen_PromoBlock_840x408.jpg
Browse new energy market insights
NewGen_PromoBlock_840x408.jpg
Fastmarkets introduces Fastmarkets NewGen
An expanded suite of products critical for a new generation of energy markets
September 19, 2022
 · 
Yolande Peters
Abstract flowing network and a glowing particle data
SGX derivatives contracts: Risk management in new energy metals
Read more about the SGX launch of four battery metal derivatives contracts, cash-settled against Fastmarkets’ lithium and cobalt price assessments
September 16, 2022
 · 
Peter Hannah
Emilie Bodoin from Pure Lithium on lithium metal to solid state battery use in energy transition promo thumbnail
From lithium metal to solid-state batteries: How will they be used in the energy transition?
Emilie Bodoin, founder and CEO of Pure Lithium, explains how lithium metal batteries differ from other battery chemistries in the energy transition, as well as the challenges to producing a commercially-viable and truly solid-state battery for use in electric vehicles
September 15, 2022
Load More
Methodology
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
More energy products we offer
Energy price data
Trade on market-reflective prices
November 18, 2021
Energy news
Keep on top of volatility with market news and intel
November 22, 2021
Short-Term Forecasts
Understand the demands of today and plan for tomorrow
November 26, 2021
Battery Recycling Outlook
Gain a competitive edge in the emerging battery recycling market
September 19, 2022
Battery Cost Model
Providing greater transparency into the cost of key Li-ion cell components
September 19, 2022
Risk management
Energy risk management
Enable risk management using futures contracts
September 19, 2022
Energy events
Fastmarkets’ energy events give you a front-row seat to one of the most dynamic and critical markets in today’s economy as we make the strategic transition to a low-carbon economy.
November 22, 2021
Get in touch

If you would like to speak to one of our experts or request a demo of our products, fill out the form here

Get fresh insights

Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed