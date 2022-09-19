Long-Term Forecasts
Reduce uncertainty and anticipate change
The Fastmarkets NewGen’s Long-Term Forecasts provide clients with comprehensive data and expert analysis needed to effectively assess key battery materials’ future demand, supply and price affecting profitability, risk investments and allocation decisions globally.
Long-Term Forecasts include:
- A comprehensive 10-year outlook on supply, demand and prices for lithium, nickel (sulfate), cobalt and graphite
- Analysis of price mechanisms adoption including indexation
- An in-depth review of future capacity developments from existing and new producers, including funding status and progress of projects with their likely timing of coming to production and their supply actually being available to the market
- Demand analysis broken down into key battery uses by vehicle type, including evolution and share of cathode chemistries, as well as traditional industrial uses
- Quarterly updated reports and access to our expert analysts
Learn more about our battery materials insights and forecasting as we look to a new energy reality
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Fastmarkets’ energy events give you a front-row seat to one of the most dynamic and critical markets in today’s economy as we make the strategic transition to a low-carbon economy.
