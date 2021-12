Patrick Cavanagh is an economist at RISI covering international wood pulp markets. Pat contributes to World Pulp Monthly, the World Dissolving Pulp Monitor, the World Pulp and Recovered Paper Forecast, and is the lead author of the 2018 Outlook for the World Fluff Pulp Market.

Pat joined RISI in 2015. He holds a master’s degree in resource economics and a bachelor’s degree from American University.