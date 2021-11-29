Contact Us Login

Become a customer
Paul Lim KK.JPG

Paul Lim

Asia steel and raw materials editor
Related articles
Green Question
Carbon offsets, trading can overcome the looming green-tax challenge
Carbon offsets and trading are an effective and quick way to contend with a future global ecosystem of green taxes, or the “green taxonomy,” a sustainability consultancy said
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
 · 
Paul Lim
Dollar : Perspective View
Carbon oversupply in China could cap price surcharges: INTERVIEW
An oversupply of emissions trading credits in China by more than 1.5 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide will likely cap carbon prices in the country, TransitionZero carbon analyst Matt Gray told Fastmarkets in an interview.
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
 · 
Paul Lim
iron ore site reclaimer
COMMENT: Plunging iron ore prices, Evergrande and the global steel supply chain
The collapse of the iron ore market and market turbulence over Chinese property developer Evergrande Group are adding to the economic woes caused by the Delta variant of Covid-19 for much of this year.
September 21, 2021 08:39 AM
 · 
Paul Lim
Crane grab scrap
VIETNAM STEEL SCRAP: More interest for imported scrap amid surging China billet prices
Interest for ferrous scrap imports in Vietnam has increased during the week to Friday September 10 due to rebounding billet prices in China, sources told Fastmarkets.
September 10, 2021 11:23 AM
 · 
Paul Lim
roll of steel sheet in factory
VIETNAM STEEL SCRAP: Buyers resist higher offers amid poor downstream demand
Ferrous scrap buyers in Vietnam resisted higher offers for bulk cargoes from the United States in the week to Friday August 20 amid poor downstream demand, sources told Fastmarkets.
August 20, 2021 10:37 AM
 · 
Paul Lim
coal-hrc-crc-rebar.png
How China’s unwritten rules are squeezing global automakers
Chinese government policies are not always written down or announced, and some are announced very late. These unwritten rules are having a major impact on costs along the steel supply chain, with automakers, in particular, feeling the squeeze. Many of these policies have a green tinge, such as the recent ban on Australian coking coal.
August 17, 2021 07:00 AM
 · 
Paul Lim
hot steel on conveyor in steel mill
TAIWAN STEEL SCRAP: Prices rebound amid large container-bulk spread
Spot prices for imported containerized ferrous scrap in Taiwan started rebounding in the week to Friday August 13 due to increasing seller reluctance to offer lower prices given the widening price gap with bulk cargoes, market sources told Fastmarkets.
August 13, 2021 09:40 AM
 · 
Paul Lim
A large scrap metal pile on a white background
TAIWAN STEEL SCRAP: Prices continue downtrend in buyers’ market
Spot prices for imported containerized ferrous scrap in Taiwan continued on a downward trend in the week to Friday August 6 amid the current buyers’ market caused by poor demand, market sources told Fastmarkets.
August 06, 2021 11:23 AM
 · 
Paul Lim
scrap-and-secondary.png
VIETNAM STEEL SCRAP: Market at standstill as Covid-19 case numbers surge
The Vietnamese steel market remained in a state of shutdown during the week ended Friday July 30 due to a worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, which limited interest in imported scrap, sources told Fastmarkets.
July 30, 2021 12:05 AM
 · 
Paul Lim
Industrial worker with work tool
NEWSBREAK: China to increase export taxes on pig iron, ferro-chrome
China will raise its export tariffs on ferro-chrome and high-purity pig iron from August 1, its Ministry of Finance said on Thursday July 29.
July 29, 2021 10:15 AM
 · 
Paul Lim
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed