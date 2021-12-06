Fastmarkets platform support

Contact Us Login

Our platform provides you with an optimized experience to access our metal and mining prices, news and exchange data.

Designed to help you work more effectively, the Fastmarkets platform lets you choose how to view the price data and news you are licensed to access in the most useful way for you.

Made of a suite of tools to keep you informed wherever you are
Dashboard
The latest commodities prices, historical prices, news and exchange data you need in one place
December 06, 2021 10:15 PM
Excel add-in
Access our proprietary price data seamlessly within your existing workflow
November 22, 2021 11:57 AM
Mobile app
Keep up-to-date with your key commodity prices on the move with our mobile app for iPhone and Android
November 23, 2021 06:41 AM
API
Interested to know whether our API will for you? Contact your Account Manager today
November 23, 2021 06:51 AM
Need further help?

We’re here to help. Contact our Customer Success Team today.

Email: customersuccess@fastmarkets.com

Telephone: EMEA +44 20-3855 5581 | Asia +65 3163 3458 | Americas +1 708 329 2641

