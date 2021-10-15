Data package changes

Q: How are the packages changing?

A: View the packages below and their noted changes

Packages Description Base Metals Package A360.1 secondary aluminum alloy delivered Midwest cents/lb Moved to Scrap Package A380.1 secondary aluminum alloy delivered Midwest cents/lb Moved to Scrap Package A380.1, Secondary Aluminum Alloy, delivered Midwest, US dollar per pound Moved to Scrap Package A413.1 secondary aluminum alloy delivered Midwest cents/lb Moved to Scrap Package Aluminium ingot ADC 12 ex-works China, duty-paid, yuan/tonne Moved to Scrap Package Aluminium ingot ADC 12 spot (MJP) $ per tonne Moved to Scrap Package Aluminium pressure diecasting ingot, DIN226/ A380, Europe, delivered consumer works, € per tonne Moved to Scrap Package Nickel pig iron high grade NPI content 10-15% contract price delivered duty paid China RMB per nickel unit price Moved to Steel Raw Materials Package Nickel pig iron high grade NPI content 10-15% spot price China RMB per nickel unit price Moved to Steel Raw Materials Package Ores & Alloys Package 319.1 secondary aluminum alloy delivered Midwest cents/lb Moved to Scrap Package 356.1 secondary aluminum alloy delivered Midwest cents/lb Moved to Scrap Package Manganese Electrolytic Metal min 99.7% US$/pound ex-U.S. warehouse Moved to Minor Metals Package Steel Raw Materials Package China Hard Coking Coal Shanxi spot market domestic delivered Yuan per tonne Added from Steel Package Nickel pig iron high grade NPI content 10-15% contract price delivered duty paid China RMB per nickel unit price Added from Base Metals Package Nickel pig iron high grade NPI content 10-15% spot price China RMB per nickel unit price Added from Base Metals Package Minor Metals Package Manganese Electrolytic Metal min 99.7% US$/pound ex-U.S. warehouse Added from Ores & Alloys Package Steel Package China Hard Coking Coal Shanxi spot market domestic delivered Yuan per tonne Moved to Steel Raw Materials Package Scrap Package 319.1 secondary aluminum alloy delivered Midwest cents/lb Added from Ores & Alloys Package 356.1 secondary aluminum alloy delivered Midwest cents/lb Added from Ores & Alloys Package A360.1 secondary aluminum alloy delivered Midwest cents/lb Added from Base Metals Package A380.1 secondary aluminum alloy delivered Midwest cents/lb Added from Base Metals Package A380.1, Secondary Aluminum Alloy, delivered Midwest, US dollar per pound Added from Base Metals Package A413.1 secondary aluminum alloy delivered Midwest cents/lb Added from Base Metals Package Aluminium ingot ADC 12 ex-works China, duty-paid, yuan/tonne Added from Base Metals Package Aluminium ingot ADC 12 spot (MJP) $ per tonne Added from Base Metals Package Aluminium pressure diecasting ingot, DIN226/ A380, Europe, delivered consumer works, € per tonne Added from Base Metals Package

Q. When are the changes going to be made?

A: The changes are scheduled to take place the week of June 12, 2019.

Q: Who is affected by these changes?

A: Subscribers of the base metals, minor metals, scrap, steel, steel raw materials (SRM) and ores & alloys packages will be impacted. Subscribers with the industrial minerals and precious minerals packages will not be affected.

Q: Where will these changes be made?

A: You’ll notice these changes in XML feeds, FTP feeds and in the Excel Add-in for data package subscribers.

Q: What is the reasoning behind these changes?

A: To ensure consistency across our product offering. Fastmarkets data is parceled into eight different data packages – base metals, minor metals, industrial mineral, scrap, steel, steel raw materials (SRM), precious metals, and ores & alloys. As per company policy, prices can only live in a single data package. For example, A380 aluminum alloy cannot be in both “base metals” and “scrap”. No prices were delisted as part of this review, however 13 prices did move to a different package.

Specifically:

All aluminium alloy prices are now together in the scrap package because these alloys are produced from secondary material and so that customers can access our full suite of global prices in one package.

All coking coal prices are now together in the steel raw materials package as it is a key component in the steel making process.

Nickel pig iron moved to the steel raw materials package, where it now sits with our global suites of pig iron prices.

Manganese flake price moved to the minor metals package, where it now sits with our other flake price.

Q: The price(s) I need are no longer available in my package. What should I do?

A: The price(s) you’re looking for may have moved to another package. If you paid for a price, we want to make sure you still have access to that price. Please contact our sales or customer success team for assistance.

Q: Will other prices I need be moved to other packages?

While we anticipate little movement of prices between packages going forward, we will continue to review the prices contained in each of our packages on a 6 monthly basis (end of June and end of December each year) in order to ensure consistency. Any potential changes will be clearly signaled to the market in advance.

