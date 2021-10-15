Data package changes

Contact Us Login

Q: How are the packages changing?
A: View the packages below and their noted changes

PackagesDescription
Base Metals Package
A360.1 secondary aluminum alloy delivered Midwest cents/lbMoved to Scrap Package
A380.1 secondary aluminum alloy delivered Midwest cents/lbMoved to Scrap Package
A380.1, Secondary Aluminum Alloy, delivered Midwest, US dollar per poundMoved to Scrap Package
A413.1 secondary aluminum alloy delivered Midwest cents/lbMoved to Scrap Package
Aluminium ingot ADC 12 ex-works China, duty-paid, yuan/tonneMoved to Scrap Package
Aluminium ingot ADC 12 spot (MJP) $ per tonneMoved to Scrap Package
Aluminium pressure diecasting ingot, DIN226/ A380, Europe, delivered consumer works, € per tonneMoved to Scrap Package
Nickel pig iron high grade NPI content 10-15% contract price delivered duty paid China RMB per nickel unit priceMoved to Steel Raw Materials Package
Nickel pig iron high grade NPI content 10-15% spot price China RMB per nickel unit priceMoved to Steel Raw Materials Package
Ores & Alloys Package
319.1 secondary aluminum alloy delivered Midwest cents/lbMoved to Scrap Package
356.1 secondary aluminum alloy delivered Midwest cents/lbMoved to Scrap Package
Manganese Electrolytic Metal min 99.7% US$/pound ex-U.S. warehouseMoved to Minor Metals Package
Steel Raw Materials Package
China Hard Coking Coal Shanxi spot market domestic delivered Yuan per tonneAdded from Steel Package
Nickel pig iron high grade NPI content 10-15% contract price delivered duty paid China RMB per nickel unit priceAdded from Base Metals Package
Nickel pig iron high grade NPI content 10-15% spot price China RMB per nickel unit priceAdded from Base Metals Package
Minor Metals Package
Manganese Electrolytic Metal min 99.7% US$/pound ex-U.S. warehouseAdded from Ores & Alloys Package
Steel Package
China Hard Coking Coal Shanxi spot market domestic delivered Yuan per tonneMoved to Steel Raw Materials Package
Scrap Package
319.1 secondary aluminum alloy delivered Midwest cents/lbAdded from Ores & Alloys Package
356.1 secondary aluminum alloy delivered Midwest cents/lbAdded from Ores & Alloys Package
A360.1 secondary aluminum alloy delivered Midwest cents/lbAdded from Base Metals Package
A380.1 secondary aluminum alloy delivered Midwest cents/lbAdded from Base Metals Package
A380.1, Secondary Aluminum Alloy, delivered Midwest, US dollar per poundAdded from Base Metals Package
A413.1 secondary aluminum alloy delivered Midwest cents/lbAdded from Base Metals Package
Aluminium ingot ADC 12 ex-works China, duty-paid, yuan/tonneAdded from Base Metals Package
Aluminium ingot ADC 12 spot (MJP) $ per tonneAdded from Base Metals Package
Aluminium pressure diecasting ingot, DIN226/ A380, Europe, delivered consumer works, € per tonneAdded from Base Metals Package

Q. When are the changes going to be made?
A: The changes are scheduled to take place the week of June 12, 2019.

Q: Who is affected by these changes?
A: Subscribers of the base metals, minor metals, scrap, steel, steel raw materials (SRM) and ores & alloys packages will be impacted. Subscribers with the industrial minerals and precious minerals packages will not be affected.

Q: Where will these changes be made?
A: You’ll notice these changes in XML feeds, FTP feeds and in the Excel Add-in for data package subscribers.

Q: What is the reasoning behind these changes?
A: To ensure consistency across our product offering. Fastmarkets data is parceled into eight different data packages – base metals, minor metals, industrial mineral, scrap, steel, steel raw materials (SRM), precious metals, and ores & alloys. As per company policy, prices can only live in a single data package. For example, A380 aluminum alloy cannot be in both “base metals” and “scrap”. No prices were delisted as part of this review, however 13 prices did move to a different package.

Specifically:

All aluminium alloy prices are now together in the scrap package because these alloys are produced from secondary material and so that customers can access our full suite of global prices in one package.

All coking coal prices are now together in the steel raw materials package as it is a key component in the steel making process.

Nickel pig iron moved to the steel raw materials package, where it now sits with our global suites of pig iron prices.

Manganese flake price moved to the minor metals package, where it now sits with our other flake price.

Q: The price(s) I need are no longer available in my package. What should I do?
A: The price(s) you’re looking for may have moved to another package. If you paid for a price, we want to make sure you still have access to that price. Please contact our sales or customer success team for assistance.

Q: Will other prices I need be moved to other packages?
While we anticipate little movement of prices between packages going forward, we will continue to review the prices contained in each of our packages on a 6 monthly basis (end of June and end of December each year) in order to ensure consistency. Any potential changes will be clearly signaled to the market in advance.

