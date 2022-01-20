Contact Us Login

Press releases

Fastmarkets and SGX to launch battery metals contracts to meet EV growth
The suite of commodities contracts will include cobalt metal, cobalt hydroxide, lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide
January 20, 2022 09:18 AM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
Stable launches price hedging on Fastmarkets agriculture prices
January 19, 2022 12:14 PM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
Fastmarkets accelerates its expansion of renewable energy with a new suite of products
January 12, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
Fastmarkets announces winners of 12th Annual Global Awards for Steel Excellence
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is delighted to announce the winners of the prestigious 12th annual Global Awards for Steel Excellence
November 29, 2021 09:02 PM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
Fastmarkets successfully completes IOSCO assurance review of 34 metals benchmarks
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is delighted to announce the successful completion of an independent assurance review of 34 key metals benchmarks.
September 21, 2021 11:00 AM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
Cristiano Teixeira named Latin American CEO of the Year
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), has announced that Cristiano Teixeira, chief executive officer of Klabin, has been named the 2021 Latin American CEO of the Year for the pulp and paper sector.
July 20, 2021 03:00 PM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
Fastmarkets successfully completes IOSCO assurance review for its NBSK CIF China price
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is delighted to announce the successful completion of an external assurance review of its NBSK CIF China assessment. This milestone confirms its alignment to the standards defined by the International Organization of Securities Commission (IOSCO) within the Principles for Oil Price Reporting Agencies.
June 18, 2021 02:45 AM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
Fastmarkets becomes BMR-regulated PRA, strengthening its already robust pricing methodologies
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), on Tuesday March 16 announced that its benchmark administrator Fastmarkets Benchmark Administration Oy (FBA) has been authorized under Article 34 of the EU Benchmarks Regulation (BMR).
March 15, 2021 11:50 PM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
New Fastmarkets-settled cobalt contract to launch at CME Group
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity PRA, announced on Thursday November 19 that CME Group has chosen Fastmarkets as the PRA for its new cash-settled cobalt futures contract, which will launch on December 14, pending regulatory review. The new contract will be listed on and subject to the rules of COMEX and settled against the benchmark daily standard-grade cobalt price assessed by Fastmarkets.
November 19, 2020 12:00 PM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
