Press releases

The suite of commodities contracts will include cobalt metal, cobalt hydroxide, lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is delighted to announce the winners of the prestigious 12th annual Global Awards for Steel Excellence
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is delighted to announce the successful completion of an independent assurance review of 34 key metals benchmarks.
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), has announced that Cristiano Teixeira, chief executive officer of Klabin, has been named the 2021 Latin American CEO of the Year for the pulp and paper sector.
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is delighted to announce the successful completion of an external assurance review of its NBSK CIF China assessment. This milestone confirms its alignment to the standards defined by the International Organization of Securities Commission (IOSCO) within the Principles for Oil Price Reporting Agencies.
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), on Tuesday March 16 announced that its benchmark administrator Fastmarkets Benchmark Administration Oy (FBA) has been authorized under Article 34 of the EU Benchmarks Regulation (BMR).
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity PRA, announced on Thursday November 19 that CME Group has chosen Fastmarkets as the PRA for its new cash-settled cobalt futures contract, which will launch on December 14, pending regulatory review. The new contract will be listed on and subject to the rules of COMEX and settled against the benchmark daily standard-grade cobalt price assessed by Fastmarkets.