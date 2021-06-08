Contact Us
Rei Geyssens
Egypt’s GASC buys 100k mt of vegoils at tender as prices slump
Egyptian state buyer GASC bought 60,000 mt of soyoil and 40,000 mt of sunoil at an international...
June 08, 2021 06:10 PM
·
Rei Geyssens
ВВВArgentine soyoil basis hits record low as CBOT surges pass 71 ct/lb
Poor demand for physical soyoil from the world’s biggest exporter has driven a wedge betweenВ Argentina’s Up River market and...
June 03, 2021 07:02 PM
·
Rei Geyssens
CORRECTION: Malaysia limits palm oil workforce capacity to 60% amid Covid-19
Malaysia imposed a stricter implementation of the Movement of Order Control (MCO) on agribusinesses...
May 26, 2021 01:26 PM
·
Rei Geyssens
Indonesia’s Bulog launches 180k mt feed wheat tender
IndonesiaвЂ™s state-owner importer Bulog opened an international tender for 180,000 mt of feed wheat on...
May 10, 2021 05:21 PM
·
Rei Geyssens
EU opens GMO debate as current rules are вЂnot fit for purpose’
The European Union reopened the debate on the use of genetically modified organism (GMOs) within...
April 29, 2021 03:33 PM
·
Rei Geyssens
CBOT soybean oil futures hit 12-year high, trades limit up
CBOT futures surged to the highest level since July 2008 on Thursday as it gained 4% in a single session and triggered a...
April 22, 2021 06:53 PM
·
Liliana Minton
Argentine corn estimate lifted to 46m mt on late rains: BAGE
ArgentinaвЂ™s corn production estimate was increased to 46 million mt as late rains improved yield expectations but slowed down...
April 15, 2021 07:16 PM
·
Rei Geyssens
Soybean harvest hits central Argentina, yields variable: BAGE
Argentina’s soybean harvest is now underway in the central area with early results showing highly variable yields caused by...
March 25, 2021 06:38 PM
·
Rei Geyssens
Argentine sunseeds to be shipped to Romania for the first time
Romania вЂ“ one of EuropeвЂ™s key sunseed producers вЂ“ is set to import its first ever cargo of Argentine sunflower seeds after dry...
March 09, 2021 05:16 PM
·
Rei Geyssens
EU rapeseed futures hit record amid China-Australia wash out talk
Euronext rapeseed futures traded in Paris hit a record high on Monday amid a fresh surge in the global vegetable oil complex...
March 08, 2021 04:31 PM
·
Rei Geyssens
