Renewable energy events
Fastmarkets’ renewable energy events give you a front-row seat to one of the most dynamic and critical markets in today’s economy as we make the strategic transition to a low-carbon economy.
This is a noisy market with no shortage of perspective and opinions. Whether upstream bringing resources to markets, midstream creating the batteries of tomorrow, or downstream delivering green transportation or an advanced grid, our goal is to give you an insights-rich and immersive experience to enable you to best understand a dynamic, critical market as it marches to transform our economies and our way of life.
Get ready for the next conference with our latest industry insights
Lithium market participants have voiced concern about the ability to secure supply of industrial-grade lithium compounds due to an increasingly larger share of the market being taken up by the battery sector
Automotive manufacturers globally have been setting up joint ventures to secure cathode active materials for the batteries they fit into their electric vehicles (EVs), but they have yet to engage with the equally important graphite active anode suppliers
The growing importance of Middle Eastern steel production and the region’s natural resources to the global decarbonization challenge