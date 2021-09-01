Contact Us
Login
Markets we serve
Agriculture
Energy transition
Forest products
Metals and mining
Our products
Price data
News and market analysis
Forecasting and analysis
Futures contracts
Cost and asset analysis
Consulting
Fastmarkets platform
Fastmarkets platform support
Fastmarkets dashboard
Excel Add-in
Mobile app
API
Our insights
Our events
Forest products events
Renewable energy events
Steel events
About us
Careers
Our people
Methodology and accreditations
Become a customer
Menu
Markets we serve
Agriculture
Energy transition
Forest products
Metals and mining
Our products
Price data
News and market analysis
Forecasting and analysis
Futures contracts
Cost and asset analysis
Consulting
Fastmarkets platform
Fastmarkets platform support
Fastmarkets dashboard
Excel Add-in
Mobile app
API
Our insights
Our events
Forest products events
Renewable energy events
Steel events
About us
Careers
Our people
Methodology and accreditations
Become a customer
Become a customer
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Rijuta Dey Bera
Related articles
Paying the ‘green steel’ premium in US auto industry
Will US automakers pay the price for green steel?
September 01, 2021 12:56 AM
·
Rijuta Dey Bera
EVs net lion’s share in US infrastructure proposal
Electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries feature prominently in US President Joe Biden’s $2-trillion plan to rebuild the country’s infrastructure and economy.
April 07, 2021 01:30 PM
·
Rijuta Dey Bera
Lead, zinc TC benchmark negotiations continue amid aggressive bids, offers
The 2021 annual benchmark negotiations for lead and zinc concentrate treatment charges (TCs) continue, with aggressive bids and offers reportedly being pushed by major miners and smelters.
March 30, 2021 06:35 AM
·
Rijuta Dey Bera
Comex rise sparks Cu scrap woes; prices soar in US
The United States’ copper scrap market has been thrown out of balance since the price for the red metal surged above the $4 per lb on Comex this week.
February 25, 2021 07:38 PM
·
Rijuta Dey Bera
PRICING NOTICE: Amending pricing frequency of zinc spot concentrate TC price assessment [update]
Following a six-week consultation period, Fastmarkets will change the frequency of its zinc spot concentrate treatment charges (TC) price assessment to fortnightly from its present monthly timing.
December 18, 2020 10:44 PM
·
Rijuta Dey Bera
US copper, brass scrap prices mixed; mart eyes China import regulations
US copper scrap exporters are waiting to see how China’s new regulations affect the flow of scrap metal to the Asian country, which could have a significant impact on domestic copper scrap prices.
November 19, 2020 11:03 PM
·
Rijuta Dey Bera
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our
Privacy Policy
.
Proceed