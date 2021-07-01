Contact Us
Serife Durmus
UAE’s Dana Steel resumes HDG production
United Arab Emirates-based Dana Steel resumed hot-dipped galvanized coil production at its Dubai facility in June, company chief executive officer Ankur Dana told Fastmarkets this week.
July 01, 2021 09:59 AM
·
Serife Durmus
Rebar consumption in Egypt slumps to more than 10-year low in January
Egypt’s use of rebar was almost halved in January 2021, with the country consuming just 308,000 tonnes of the construction material - a 46.53% year on year drop from January 2019’s 576,000 tonnes.
February 15, 2021 04:41 PM
·
Serife Durmus
Emirates Steel, Conares Steel raise rebar prices
United Arab Emirates producers Emirates Steel and Conares Steel have increased their rebar prices for February production with effect from Wednesday January 13.
January 13, 2021 01:20 PM
·
Serife Durmus
Egypt rebar consumption up by almost 50%, sparking fears of potential shortages in months ahead
Rebar consumption in Egypt was up by almost 50% month on month in November due to a resurgence in restocking activity and after the easing of building restrictions led to a slight uptick in demand.
December 16, 2020 01:27 PM
·
Serife Durmus
Turkey’s Isdemir starts planned maintenance on blast furnace
Iskenderun Demir Celik (Isdemir), a subsidiary of Turkey’s biggest steel producing group Erdemir Group, has started planned maintenance at its blast furnace no 2.
November 25, 2020 05:23 PM
·
Serife Durmus
