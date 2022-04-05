Contact Us Login

Become a customer

Sharon Levrez

Managing Editor, EMEA, Fastmarkets Agriculture

Sharon has almost 30-years’ experience in commodities journalism, covering everything from mainstream, high-profile oil benchmarks to the nascent, developing and emerging PRA requirements of forestry and agriculture. She has worked as a price reporter, real-time news writer, managing editor and editorial director.

Sharon joined Fastmarkets RISI in 2017 as Price Assessment Manager for Fastmarkets Forest Products, working closely with the Senior VP of Indices to bolster our price assessment methodology and ensure the highest standard of reporting. In February 2022 she moved to a new role as Managing Editor EMEA in Fastmarkets Agriculture, where she is responsible for guiding and mentoring teams in London and Kiev, ensuring high quality of news and pricing, and developing Fastmarkets Agriculture price coverage in the region.

Sharon holds a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (German and Russian) from Bradford University, with specialist modules in European literature and economics. She also speaks fluent French, good Russian and German and some Spanish.

Related articles
Western Australia wheat output
Top stories in the wheat market this week, April 5, 2022
Ukraine spring agriculture planting underway; Kazakhstan’s government to limit wheat and flour; Algeria’s OAIC books Black Sea wheat export for June
April 5, 2022
 · 
Sharon Levrez
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed