Sharon Levrez

Sharon has almost 30-years’ experience in commodities journalism, covering everything from mainstream, high-profile oil benchmarks to the nascent, developing and emerging PRA requirements of forestry and agriculture. She has worked as a price reporter, real-time news writer, managing editor and editorial director.

Sharon joined Fastmarkets RISI in 2017 as Price Assessment Manager for Fastmarkets Forest Products, working closely with the Senior VP of Indices to bolster our price assessment methodology and ensure the highest standard of reporting. In February 2022 she moved to a new role as Managing Editor EMEA in Fastmarkets Agriculture, where she is responsible for guiding and mentoring teams in London and Kiev, ensuring high quality of news and pricing, and developing Fastmarkets Agriculture price coverage in the region.

Sharon holds a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (German and Russian) from Bradford University, with specialist modules in European literature and economics. She also speaks fluent French, good Russian and German and some Spanish.