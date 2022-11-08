Asia is forecast to become a significant wood pellet consumer along with western Europe in the coming years. Access the study to uncover wood pellet demand in key areas of growth in the wider Asian region.

Asia has emerged as a key player in the global industrial pellet market. While Japan and South Korea are the main drivers of demand in the region, there is potential for the use of wood pellets in some other countries. As a result, pellet market dynamics will begin to shift globally.

What is driving the growing wood pellet demand in Asia?

Demand for wood pellets in Asia is primarily for power generation, either for cofiring in thermal power plants or for use in biomass power plants. Demand in Japan and South Korea has grown over the last decade, aided by renewable policies and biomass support programs in these countries.

There are other potential markets in the region as well. Taiwan is converting a coal powered unit to biomass, while Indonesia is pushing towards cofiring biomass at several of its coal plants.

What is included in this study?



This study details wood pellet demand potential and charts the growth trajectory of demand across key markets in Asia, including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and more.

The Asian wood pellet demand study:

Explores pellet demand in key and potential markets, including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand and India

Provides economic outlooks for the region, with a detailed look at GDP growth and energy prices

Reviews wood pellet trade in each of the markets

Analyzes policy developments and implications for demand growth

2022-2032 forecast for wood pellet demand in the region

