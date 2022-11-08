Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Asian Wood Pellet Demand Study

Access the study to uncover wood pellet demand in key areas of growth in the wider Asian region.

Asia is forecast to become a significant wood pellet consumer along with western Europe in the coming years. Access the study to uncover wood pellet demand in key areas of growth in the wider Asian region.

Asia has emerged as a key player in the global industrial pellet market. While Japan and South Korea are the main drivers of demand in the region, there is potential for the use of wood pellets in some other countries. As a result, pellet market dynamics will begin to shift globally.

What is driving the growing wood pellet demand in Asia?

Demand for wood pellets in Asia is primarily for power generation, either for cofiring in thermal power plants or for use in biomass power plants. Demand in Japan and South Korea has grown over the last decade, aided by renewable policies and biomass support programs in these countries.

There are other potential markets in the region as well. Taiwan is converting a coal powered unit to biomass, while Indonesia is pushing towards cofiring biomass at several of its coal plants.

What is included in this study?

  • This study details wood pellet demand potential and charts the growth trajectory of demand across key markets in Asia, including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and more.
  • The Asian wood pellet demand study:
  • Explores pellet demand in key and potential markets, including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand and India
  • Provides economic outlooks for the region, with a detailed look at GDP growth and energy prices
  • Reviews wood pellet trade in each of the markets
  • Analyzes policy developments and implications for demand growth
  • 2022-2032 forecast for wood pellet demand in the region

Fill in the form to access the full report.

Request more information
Email
Phone
What’s happening in the forest products market today?

Get the latest market insights from our team of forest products experts

pulp_fiber2.jpg
BSK import prices look likely to head south in China
Depreciating renminbi and sluggish demand on the back of China’s slumping economy are driving lowered pulp prices
November 8, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Sack kraft paper bag unbleached
European sack kraft market calms amid economic fears and high stocks
Both unbleached and bleached sack kraft paper in Europe have seen price stabilize in the third quarter of 2022
November 7, 2022
 · 
Ben Fisher
stack of lumber moved by fork lift
First half of 2022 shows North American lumber output decline vs previous year
A year on year comparison for the North American lumber output
November 4, 2022
 · 
Joe Pruski
FP - Todd Tranausky interview thumbnail.png
Supply chains: Recovery, costs and challenges ahead in 2023
Todd Tranausky of FTR Transport Intelligence explains why the supply chain industry will need to prioritize spend and get better at recruitment
November 4, 2022
FP_GraphicPaper_Magazines_MagazinesOnShelf_Unsplash_cJkVMAKDYl0.jpg
Mexican graphic paper prices drop with more Asian imports and stocked buyer inventories
Drastic changes in graphic paper price with cheaper and plentiful supply from Asia combined with well-supplied buyer inventories
November 4, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
A Russian timber forest, forest products production
US log exports plunge as Chinese demand stalls
China’s reduced demand has negatively affected the market for North America
November 3, 2022
 · 
Peter Malliris
Resourcing the new energy economy promo image
Wood products markets don’t react to hurricanes like they used to
Hurricane Katrina caused historic damage and jolted the wood products markets, which contrasts with the recent Hurricane Ian
November 3, 2022
 · 
Jeff Redd
Fastmarkets-Forest-Products-North-American-Conference-2022-YouTube thumbnail.png
Forest Products North America Conference 2022 – the key takeaways
The top talking points from the Forest Products North America Conference in San Diego you should know
November 2, 2022
a variety of cartonboard boxes
Nine Dragons to start 4.77 million tonnes of new capacity by 2023, launch virgin cartonboard production
The largest recycled packaging board producer is China is planning to rapidly expand board production next year
November 1, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
Correction to mixed paper (premium) imports to Asia and mixed paper (standard) imports to Asia.
November 1, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed