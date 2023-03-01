Dynamics in Chinese virgin fiber
markets study
The study provides insight into the demand drivers and prospects for the virgin fiber industry in China
The recovered paper policy (RCP) import ban in China is expected to drive strong growth in virgin pulp. Apart from importing market pulp, building integrated virgin pulp capacity will be a cost-effective approach for sourcing supplementary fiber for containerboard production in China.
This report serves as a valuable resource for industry participants, investors and stakeholders who are interested in understanding the future outlook of the Chinese virgin fiber market.
What you’ll find inside:
- Review of historical trends in fiber consumption by main grade
- Analysis of the main driving forces behind fiber consumption, including the paper industry’s fiber furnish trends and their impacts on future demand
- Analysis of RCP substitution trends and cost competitiveness of virgin pulp in Chinese containerboard production
- Details of new projects within China, including analysis of wood and non-wood fiber availability in the country
- Analysis of relevant government policies and potential impact on the long-term development of Chinese pulp industry
- 5-year outlook for virgin pulp consumption, production and import in China.
Fill in the form to find out more.
Request more information
What’s happening in the forest products market today?
Get the latest market insights from our team of forest products experts
Reasons for optimism at the start of the year as the market shows signs of recovery
The earthquake has caused severe impediments to paper production, with total damages yet to be confirmed
Providing much-needed visibility into the repair and remodeling (R&R) market for wood products buyers, sellers and traders
We spoke to the winner of our Forest Products European CEO of the Year award on the energy challenges, sustainability initiatives, mill project updates and future plans
We give an update on the price increases for North American western fir sheathing
A record-setting surge in Southern Pine exports to Mexico propelled total US softwood lumber shipments to a 30-year high in 2022
Box contacts are unsure about what March will bring as linerboard prices tumble for four straight months
Demand for CFS paper has slowed as printing and writing paper buyers in North America continue to work through their inventories
After a six-month standoff, BEK prices tumble by $50/tonne while NBSK prices dropped by $10-20/tonne
HELSINKI, February 22, 2023 (PIX Pulp and Paper indices) – Fastmarkets FOEX is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its PIX Recovered Paper Europe and Germany price indices, as part of its annual methodology review process.