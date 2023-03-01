The recovered paper policy (RCP) import ban in China is expected to drive strong growth in virgin pulp. Apart from importing market pulp, building integrated virgin pulp capacity will be a cost-effective approach for sourcing supplementary fiber for containerboard production in China.

This report serves as a valuable resource for industry participants, investors and stakeholders who are interested in understanding the future outlook of the Chinese virgin fiber market.

What you’ll find inside:



Review of historical trends in fiber consumption by main grade

Analysis of the main driving forces behind fiber consumption, including the paper industry’s fiber furnish trends and their impacts on future demand

Analysis of RCP substitution trends and cost competitiveness of virgin pulp in Chinese containerboard production

Details of new projects within China, including analysis of wood and non-wood fiber availability in the country

Analysis of relevant government policies and potential impact on the long-term development of Chinese pulp industry

5-year outlook for virgin pulp consumption, production and import in China.



