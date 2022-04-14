Contact Us Login

Become a customer

Suresh Nair

Related articles
Indian HRC export price assessments down by about $50 per tonne, 14 April 2022@2x.png
Indian mills roll back HRC export prices to stay competitive in international market
European buyers have rejected Indian hot rolled coil export offers even while mills have sharply rolled back their prices.
April 14, 2022
 · 
Suresh Nair
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed