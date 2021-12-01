After a three-month consultation period, Fastmarkets is increasing the frequency of two battery-grade seaborne Asian lithium prices to daily from weekly, with the first daily prices assessed on Wednesday, December 1
Lithium market participants across the supply chain are increasingly keen to move away from fixed prices or trade data-linked indices in their long-term contracts for seaborne units and toward a floating pricing mechanism. This comes at a time when the lithium market is estimated to remain at a deficit in 2022, sources said
Australia-listed Vulcan Energy has signed a binding offtake agreement to supply South Korea’s LG Energy Solution (LGES) with battery grade lithium hydroxide from it’s ‘zero carbon’ facility in Germany, the producer said on Monday July 19.
Australia-listed Infinity Lithium Corp has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the long-term supply of battery-grade lithium hydroxide with South Korean lithium-ion battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution, the Australian company said on Monday June 28.
Lithium iron phosphate batteries have recently regained their position as the preferred option among original equipment manufacturers in China, casting doubt on the forecast dominance of the alternative nickel-cobalt-manganese lithium-ion batteries in the country’s electric vehicle battery supply chain.
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for its cobalt hydroxide index as part of its annual methodology review process and compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (Iosco) principles for price reporting agencies.
A summary of results for the lithium division of Chilean producer Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) for the first quarter of 2021, taken from its quarterly update published on Wednesday May 19 and its earnings conference call on May 20.