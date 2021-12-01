Contact Us Login

Susan Zou

Non-ferrous editor, Asia
Lithium mica lepidolite, red lithium tourmaline elbaite and brownish lithium mineral spodumene
Fastmarkets amends specs of battery-grade seaborne Asian lithium prices
After a three-month consultation period, Fastmarkets is increasing the frequency of two battery-grade seaborne Asian lithium prices to daily from weekly, with the first daily prices assessed on Wednesday, December 1
December 01, 2021 08:50 AM
 · 
Susan Zou
Lithium mineral lepidolite
Lithium market participants seek new ways to price seaborne term contracts amid supply crunch
Lithium market participants across the supply chain are increasingly keen to move away from fixed prices or trade data-linked indices in their long-term contracts for seaborne units and toward a floating pricing mechanism. This comes at a time when the lithium market is estimated to remain at a deficit in 2022, sources said
December 01, 2021 05:55 AM
 · 
Susan Zou
global-lithium-wrap-table.jpg
GLOBAL LITHIUM WRAP: Chinese prices surge on optimism for spodumene, LFP battery demand
Lithium prices in China rallied further in the week to Thursday August 19, with optimism over demand for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries continuing to boost sentiment.
August 20, 2021 05:28 AM
 · 
Susan Zou
Lithium mineral spodumene, major source of lithium
Vulcan Energy signs ‘zero carbon’ lithium supply deal with LG Energy Solution
Australia-listed Vulcan Energy has signed a binding offtake agreement to supply South Korea’s LG Energy Solution (LGES) with battery grade lithium hydroxide from it’s ‘zero carbon’ facility in Germany, the producer said on Monday July 19.
July 19, 2021 08:13 AM
 · 
Susan Zou
Lithium mineral lepidolite
Infinity Lithium, LG Energy Solution sign MOU for lithium hydroxide offtake
Australia-listed Infinity Lithium Corp has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the long-term supply of battery-grade lithium hydroxide with South Korean lithium-ion battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution, the Australian company said on Monday June 28.
June 29, 2021 10:06 AM
 · 
Susan Zou
Electric Car in Charging Station
FOCUS: The war between EV battery cathodes
Lithium iron phosphate batteries have recently regained their position as the preferred option among original equipment manufacturers in China, casting doubt on the forecast dominance of the alternative nickel-cobalt-manganese lithium-ion batteries in the country’s electric vehicle battery supply chain.
June 28, 2021 01:05 PM
 · 
Susan Zou
PRICING NOTICE: Consultation on cobalt hydroxide index methodology
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for its cobalt hydroxide index as part of its annual methodology review process and compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (Iosco) principles for price reporting agencies.
June 16, 2021 11:30 AM
 · 
Susan Zou
Ganfeng Lithium to buy 50% stake in Mali lithium mine for $130 million
China lithium producer Ganfeng Lithium is acquiring a 50% stake in a special purpose company that owns the Goulamina hard-rock mine in Mali for $130 million, the company said on Tuesday June 15.
June 15, 2021 09:54 AM
 · 
Susan Zou
LITHIUM PRICE EVOLUTION WEBINAR: Three key points for lithium futures contract
Experts from the battery value chain shared their understanding and insights into lithium price evolution and the new lithium futures contract during a Fastmarkets’ webinar on Tuesday May 25.
May 27, 2021 07:30 PM
 · 
Susan Zou
AT A GLANCE: Chile’s SQM lithium revenue up 107% y-o-y in Q1 2021
A summary of results for the lithium division of Chilean producer Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) for the first quarter of 2021, taken from its quarterly update published on Wednesday May 19 and its earnings conference call on May 20.
May 21, 2021 11:05 AM
 · 
Susan Zou
