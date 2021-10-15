Sustainability

Supporting circular economies

The ability to stimulate the growth of circular economies may present the best example. The goal of circular economies where waste is eliminated, resources are circulated – reducing the need for virgin material, and nature is regenerated. Fastmarkets is creating transparency in critical recycling markets, for example:



Ferrous and non-ferrous scrap essential for decarbonization and, for steel, is placing acute pressure on prime scrap supply.

Paper and packaging recycled materials that reduces the need for virgin fiber.

The emerging cobalt recycling market essential to scaling green transportation while lessening the need for artisan mining.

Examples of Fastmarkets’ prices that create transparency in these opaque markets include our Midwest and Asia scrap benchmarks, old corrugated containers (OCC) and recycled linerboard prices, and price assessments in critical new areas like the southern US are giving traders, planners, risk managers and investors the clarity to navigate a rapidly changing market.