Lumber housing construction
Caution slowed North American lumber markets dramatically
Russia-Ukraine war escalation, financial sanctions, rising fuel costs, and lingering trucking challenges contributed to a downturn in wood panel and lumber prices
May 10, 2022
 · 
Gary Zauner
Forklift loading truck with wood products lumber
Russian sanctions mount as lumber traders seek more clarity
US lumber importers scramble to develop contingency plans, European softwood lumber supply shift could have a worldwide domino effect
May 9, 2022
 · 
Peter Malliris
FP Packaging Crumpled Cardboard Box Containerboard - GettyImages-1215484506
Pressure mounts on Russian containerboard market
Russia’s containerboard prices remain largely stable in April but sources say this could change as economic activity slows
May 5, 2022
 · 
Maria Petrova
FP_Pulp_SustainabilityDataTech_Getty-1325656337.jpg
The drive for sustainability in pulp and paper
Why producers need to invest in data and technology
May 5, 2022
Latin America capacity and operating rates promo image
Containerboard availability set to increase in Latin America
Containerboard buyers can expect a more stable supply as capacity catches up to demand
May 5, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Papelão ondulado
How fiber and energy mixes impact containerboard price
Here’s how volatile energy prices and fiber availability within each region impact containerboard cost competitiveness
May 2, 2022
 · 
Sampsa Veijalainen
FP_Packaging_ProcurementPrivatepapers_Getty-1149521311.jpg
Private Papers: Confessions of a packaging procurement professional
How has Covid-19 changed the procurement function? Where can buyers find leverage in a seller’s market? A senior paper and packaging buyer tells all
April 26, 2022
Forest product timberland forest logging
Mexican containerboard, European newsprint and China’s Covid-19 lockdowns: Top paper market headlines
Containerboard prices rise in Mexico, pulp demand in China is impacted by lockdowns and European newsprint prices increase again
April 21, 2022
Wood factory stock and lumber board
Russian invasion of Ukraine creates uncertainty in the wood products market
Surging fuel costs and Russian sanctions and boycotts cause some lumber traders to alter supply chain flow
April 20, 2022
Wood blocks falling like dominos
Will the Russia-Ukraine war cause a global lumber supply shock?
Here’s how the European and North American lumber markets will be impacted by shifting trade flows and sanctions on Russia
April 20, 2022
 · 
Dustin Jalbert
