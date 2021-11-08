Contact Us Login

Third party platforms

Data delivered via major platforms

We understand how important it is for your business to have a consolidated view of the markets.

This is why we provide you with access to our benchmark prices and data through the world’s leading delivery companies.

Why access our data and news through third party platforms?
EFFICIENT
Have our data and news delivered directly into platforms that you already have access to.
COLLECTIVE
Access our data along with other data points you track across multiple markets.
CLARITY
Get a consolidated view of all of the markets you track in one single platform.
Our data can be provided through the following suppliers
Bloomberg
Morningstar
DataGenics
Refinitiv
FactSet
Metals and mining prices available
Base metals
Steel and steel raw materials
Ores and alloys
Scrap and secondary
Minor metals
Industrial minerals
Talk to us about accessing the price data you need through your third-party provider
Gain access today
