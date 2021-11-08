Third party platforms
Data delivered via major platforms
We understand how important it is for your business to have a consolidated view of the markets.
This is why we provide you with access to our benchmark prices and data through the world’s leading delivery companies.
Why access our data and news through third party platforms?
EFFICIENT
Have our data and news delivered directly into platforms that you already have access to.
COLLECTIVE
Access our data along with other data points you track across multiple markets.
CLARITY
Get a consolidated view of all of the markets you track in one single platform.
Our data can be provided through the following suppliers
Bloomberg
Morningstar
DataGenics
Refinitiv
FactSet
Metals and mining prices available