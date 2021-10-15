Tore Alden began his career as an analyst for the Agricultural Marketing group at Smith Barney more than 20 years ago. When the group left to form the International Agribusiness Group (IAG), he directed the firm’s fundamental research reports covering the markets for grains, oilseeds and coffee, amongst others. Before joining Fastmarkets, Tore covered the oilseed complex and supported consulting projects in the biofuel industry for Informa Economics.

At Fastmarkets as a senior analyst, Tore has worked on consulting projects for international refining companies that included a 20-year forecast of the impact of growing biofuel demand on feedstocks. Tore has been a speaker at industry conferences for the last ten years, including presenting at the American Fats and Oils Association Conference in 2019.