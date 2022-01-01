Vicky Zhao

Based in Fastmarkets’ Beijing office, Vicky has over 12 years’ experience in the metal and mining sector. She focuses on battery raw material industry research, specifically lithium, cobalt, nickel sulphate and other cathode materials. Vicky’s responsibilities include overall market analysis and insights, building supply/demand models and short- and long-term price forecasts for electric vehicles, energy storage systems and consumer electronic batteries.

Vicky is responsible for producing Fastmarkets’ weekly Battery Raw Material Tracker. She also contributes to custom consulting projects for Fastmarkets’ clients. Vicky is a regular industry speaker, presenting at leading industry conferences and events including those held by Fastmarkets, China Mining Association, the Cobalt Institute Forum and other China domestic industry events.

Before joining Fastmarkets, Vicky had six years of experience in news and price reporting for lithium, cobalt, nickel and cadmium markets at Argus and Asian Metal. Before that, Vicky worked as an analyst of China’s stock market. Vicky obtained a bachelor’s degree in Business Management at Jianxing University in Zhejiang province, China.