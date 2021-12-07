Contact Us Login

Become a customer

WEBINAR: European e-commerce - the paper packaging factor

Discover how packaging producers and retail businesses are reacting to the rise of e-commerce, and how consumers are playing a bigger role in decisions on packaging

Packaging webinar series - Europe.png
December 07, 2021 07:07 AM
PackagingEurope

Doorstep delivery has become a lifeline for the consumer and an economic driver for brands, resulting in packaging becoming a key part of a consumer’s brand perception.

Watch this e-commerce packaging focused webinar to hear how box producers and retail businesses are reacting to the rise of e-commerce, all while considering the unique brand, cost and risk considerations that come with shipping direct-to-consumer.

Taken place 28th Jan 2021, the webinar includes a 40 minute panel discussion covering:

  • Influence of consumer demand on packaging decisions
  • The role packaging plays in brand
  • The unique cost considerations in an e-commerce packaging
  • Sustainability trends
  • Mitigating risk or creating strategic advantage: Anticipating packaging market dynamics in the supply chain

Plus, a 10 minute containerboard market review by Fastmarkets RISI economist, Alejandro Mata, Director of European Packaging & Graphic Paper.

Webinar 28012020 - European ecommerce paper packagin - speakers 2.png

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed