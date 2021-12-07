WEBINAR: European e-commerce - the paper packaging factor
Discover how packaging producers and retail businesses are reacting to the rise of e-commerce, and how consumers are playing a bigger role in decisions on packaging
Doorstep delivery has become a lifeline for the consumer and an economic driver for brands, resulting in packaging becoming a key part of a consumer’s brand perception.
Watch this e-commerce packaging focused webinar to hear how box producers and retail businesses are reacting to the rise of e-commerce, all while considering the unique brand, cost and risk considerations that come with shipping direct-to-consumer.
Taken place 28th Jan 2021, the webinar includes a 40 minute panel discussion covering:
- Influence of consumer demand on packaging decisions
- The role packaging plays in brand
- The unique cost considerations in an e-commerce packaging
- Sustainability trends
- Mitigating risk or creating strategic advantage: Anticipating packaging market dynamics in the supply chain
Plus, a 10 minute containerboard market review by Fastmarkets RISI economist, Alejandro Mata, Director of European Packaging & Graphic Paper.