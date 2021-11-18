Battery raw materials global outlook webinar 2023

First shown on May 23, 2023, this webinar looks across the key segments of the battery materials market, diving into each key battery raw material: lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite. Our experts addressed the future of battery recycling and black mass, the electric vehicle (EV) market’s impact on copper and the cost breakdown and outlook for EV batteries.

Outlooks and forecasts for key battery materials

A look into the future of battery recycling

A forecast and breakdown of the components and costs of an EV cell

Current market drivers and the impact of recent government policies

An outlook for EV battery growth, including supply and demand dynamics

