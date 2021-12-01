William Adams

Will Adams is the Head of Battery and Base Metals Research at Fastmarkets, where he has worked in management and research for both the battery raw metals and base metals teams. Will’s focus is on understanding and forecasting the battery raw material markets, including the market dynamics and economics in lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, aluminium, lead, zinc, tin and gold.

With extensive experience in base metals research, Will spent fifteen years at Rudolf Wolff & CO LTD, which was one of the founding members of the London Metal Exchange, where he gained broad insight into all aspects of the metals markets before moving into commodity consultancy. He started at Fastmarkets UK in 2004, bringing his hands-on experience to price discovery on battery and base metals.