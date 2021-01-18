Contact Us
Zihao Yu
IRON ORE DAILY: Prices inch up after China posts highest-ever GDP
Iron ore prices increased on Monday January 18, supported by a news of a record-high GDP in China for 2020 and supply concerns after a fire at Vale’s Ponta da Madeira terminal in northern Brazil.
January 18, 2021 11:12 AM
·
Zihao Yu
Strong fundamentals preserve momentum for seaborne iron ore concentrate, pellets
Prices for seaborne iron ore concentrate and pellets continued to strengthen last week on strong demand for high-grade materials amid production curbs to cut emissions and tight supply of the latter product.
January 18, 2021 04:50 AM
·
Zihao Yu
China’s iron ore imports up 9.5% in 2020
China’s iron ore imports increased by 9.5% in 2020 in comparison with 2019, Chinese customs data shows.
January 14, 2021 04:43 AM
·
Zihao Yu
