About us
Bringing you commodity prices, news and market analysis for more than 150 years
Who we are
Fastmarkets is the most trusted cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA) in the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining, and energy transition markets. Our price data, forecasts, and market analyses give our customers strategic advantage in complex, volatile, often opaque markets. Our events provide immersive experiences to network, trade, and discuss the critical issues of the day.
The commodity markets we serve are the heart of today’s economy and critical to the transition to a low-carbon economy. That reality guides our purpose: to create transparent commodity markets to help our customers build a more sustainable world. Our work helps to create healthy commodity markets – markets that maintain supply-demand balances and create clear mechanisms for participants and investors – that are essential to fuel today’s financial performance and make the key investments to build a more sustainable world.
We marry a culture energized by a diversity of intellect, experiences, and perspective with a passion to make our customers successful.
We combine the authority of our expertise with a pragmatic view of how markets work to help our customers see clearly even in volatile and opaque markets.
We respect and trust each other as shown by our Working 3.0 model that allows each of us to bring our best selves to work each day and make a difference for each other and for the world.
We combine the authority of our expertise with a pragmatic view of how markets work to help our customers see clearly even in volatile and opaque markets.
We respect and trust each other as shown by our Working 3.0 model that allows each of us to bring our best selves to work each day and make a difference for each other and for the world.
Fastmarkets combines the commodity intelligence of these familiar names:
Metal Bulletin • American Metal Market • Scrap Price Bulletin • Industrial Minerals • RISI • FOEX • The Jacobsen • Agricensus • Random Lengths • FastMarkets and more
Fastmarkets in the news
Stay up to date with the latest news and see how Fastmarkets is creating transparent markets that help our customers build a more sustainable world.
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is delighted to announce the winners of the prestigious 12th annual Global Awards for Steel Excellence
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is delighted to announce the successful completion of an independent assurance review of 34 key metals benchmarks.
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), has announced that Cristiano Teixeira, chief executive officer of Klabin, has been named the 2021 Latin American CEO of the Year for the pulp and paper sector.
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is delighted to announce the successful completion of an external assurance review of its NBSK CIF China assessment. This milestone confirms its alignment to the standards defined by the International Organization of Securities Commission (IOSCO) within the Principles for Oil Price Reporting Agencies.
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), on Tuesday March 16 announced that its benchmark administrator Fastmarkets Benchmark Administration Oy (FBA) has been authorized under Article 34 of the EU Benchmarks Regulation (BMR).
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity PRA, announced on Thursday November 19 that CME Group has chosen Fastmarkets as the PRA for its new cash-settled cobalt futures contract, which will launch on December 14, pending regulatory review. The new contract will be listed on and subject to the rules of COMEX and settled against the benchmark daily standard-grade cobalt price assessed by Fastmarkets.
Where you can find us
Fastmarkets’ parent company is the leading authority for the world’s banking and financial markets, providing price discovery, essential market intelligence and events.
Euromoney’s strategy is to be embedded in customers’ critical workflow. We serve semi-opaque markets where it’s hard to find the information that organizations need to operate.
We focus on long-term value generation that benefits all stakeholders.
Euromoney’s strategy is to be embedded in customers’ critical workflow. We serve semi-opaque markets where it’s hard to find the information that organizations need to operate.
We focus on long-term value generation that benefits all stakeholders.