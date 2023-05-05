Pricing consultations

Methodology Contact us Login

Open consultation on US CRC, HDG, steel plate methodologies
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its FOB US mill price assessments for steel cold-rolled coil, hot-dipped galvanized coil and cut-to-length plate, as part of its annual methodology review process.
May 5, 2023
Grace Asenov
Open consultation on methodology for cobalt hydroxide inferred price
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for the cobalt hydroxide inferred price as part of its announced annual methodology review process.
May 4, 2023
Justin Yang
Open consultation on methodology for North America Graphic Paper
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for North America Graphic Paper, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.
April 17, 2023
Open consultation on methodology for Nonwovens Markets – Final Decision
SAN FRANCISCO (Nonwovens Markets) - Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for Nonwovens Markets, via an open consultation process between January 25 and March 15, 2023.
March 16, 2023
Extension of cobalt metal brand consultation
Fastmarkets is extending the consultation period on the proposed changes to its accepted brands for cobalt metal grades in the pricing methodology.
March 10, 2023
Alexander Cook
Open consultation on methodology for Woodfiber & Biomass Markets – final decision
March 6, 2023
Open consultation on methodology for Fastmarkets’ coking coal indices
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for its coking coal indices, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.
March 1, 2023
Jane Fan
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Open consultation on methodology for Fastmarkets’ iron ore indices
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for its iron ore indices, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.
March 1, 2023
Jane Fan
Open consultation on methodology for Log Lines – final decision
Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for Log Lines, via an open consultation process between Dec. 15, 2022, and Jan. 23, 2023.
February 1, 2023
Open consultation on methodology for nonwovens markets
SAN FRANCISCO, January 25, 2023 (Fastmarkets) – Fastmarkets RISI is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for Nonwovens markets, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.
January 26, 2023
