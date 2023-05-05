Pricing consultations
Have your say
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its FOB US mill price assessments for steel cold-rolled coil, hot-dipped galvanized coil and cut-to-length plate, as part of its annual methodology review process.
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for the cobalt hydroxide inferred price as part of its announced annual methodology review process.
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for North America Graphic Paper, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.
SAN FRANCISCO (Nonwovens Markets) - Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for Nonwovens Markets, via an open consultation process between January 25 and March 15, 2023.
Fastmarkets is extending the consultation period on the proposed changes to its accepted brands for cobalt metal grades in the pricing methodology.
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for its coking coal indices, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.
Fastmarkets is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for its iron ore indices, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.
Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for Log Lines, via an open consultation process between Dec. 15, 2022, and Jan. 23, 2023.
SAN FRANCISCO, January 25, 2023 (Fastmarkets) – Fastmarkets RISI is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for Nonwovens markets, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.