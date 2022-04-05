Contact Us
Claire Patel-Campbell
Senior price reporter
The rise and rise of ferro-chrome: Where next for the alloy?
Like many other commodities, ferro-chrome prices in Europe reacted swiftly and sharply to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and have continued to do so for several weeks
April 5, 2022
·
Claire Patel-Campbell
Chromite sector lags behind dominant chrome ore prices
Prices for foundry and chemical grade chromite have been slow to respond to the boom so far this year in the metallurgical market
March 15, 2022
·
Claire Patel-Campbell
Energy prices remain dominant in ferro-chrome markets; reasons to be cheerful on the horizon
Rising power costs have continued to dominate headlines as 2022 begins, following a year in which they were a running theme, especially for energy-intensive industries such as ferro-alloy production
January 24, 2022
·
Claire Patel-Campbell
Delayed publication of Europe FeCr benchmark price
The publication of Fastmarkets’ price assessment for ferro-chrome lumpy Cr charge quarterly, basis 52% Cr (and high carbon), delivered Europe, has been delayed due to a reporter error
January 13, 2022
·
Claire Patel-Campbell
Amendment to terminology used in Fastmarkets’ titanium dioxide pigment price assessment
Fastmarkets has identified a necessary amendment to the terminology used in one of its titanium dioxide price assessments
January 5, 2022
·
Claire Patel-Campbell
