Yana Suharskaya

Russian 12.5% wheat offered at a discount price as demand falters
Ukraine’s spring crop planting covers 3.6 million hectares to date
Spring sowing campaign in Ukraine picks up despite problems with land mines in some areas
April 29, 2022
Yana Suharskaya
Dry cob of ripe corn on green field at sunlight.
Ukraine spring crops, global corn production and EU grain exports: Top corn market headlines
The headlines on corn prices, grain exports and crop planting from around the globe this week, April 12, 2022
April 12, 2022
Yana Suharskaya
