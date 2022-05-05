Contact Us Login

Yiwen Ju

shanghai city shipping
Shanghai bonded base metals stocks diverge in April amid Covid-19 controls; copper build-up slows
The build-up of Shanghai bonded copper stocks continued in April, albeit at a slower pace, with restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 disrupting logistics, particularly earlier in the month
May 5, 2022
Sally Zhang
Molten aluminum is poured into a mold
Aluminium premiums reach new highs in Europe, steady in US, Japan, Brazil
Aluminium premiums in Europe continued to reach new highs in the week to Tuesday May 3, while premiums in the United States, Japan and Brazil were unchanged but well supported.
May 4, 2022
Renato Rostás
Close-up of copper ore from mine
Tight supply sends Rotterdam aluminium premium to record high
Tight availability of metal and firm demand continued to drive aluminium premiums higher in the week to Tuesday April 19, with the duty-unpaid premium in Rotterdam reaching a new high, while the US Midwest premium held steady at its highest ever.
April 20, 2022
Renato Rostás
Bauxite mine
How the resurgence of Covid-19 in China is affecting the base metals sector
China’s base metals industry seems to be taking the biggest hit from the country’s latest virus-control restrictions, with the authorities sticking with a restrictive “dynamic clearing” approach in a bid to see off the country’s worst Covid-19 outbreak since early 2020.
April 1, 2022
Yiwen Ju
Coils of aluminium wire at a steel plant
Ukraine war prompts Chinese traders to eye base metals exports
Traders in China are seeking to move piled-up base metal stock in the country to Southeast Asia and Europe, where supply is tight, with export arbitrage terms turning positive since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
March 9, 2022
Yiwen Ju
Hot lead_2022 Preview watermark
Lead byproducts may not be Chinese smelters’ silver lining: 2022 preview
After navigating the rough waters of 2021, lead smelters will likely have another tough year ahead
January 11, 2022
Julian Luk
