Tight availability of metal and firm demand continued to drive aluminium premiums higher in the week to Tuesday April 19, with the duty-unpaid premium in Rotterdam reaching a new high, while the US Midwest premium held steady at its highest ever.
China’s base metals industry seems to be taking the biggest hit from the country’s latest virus-control restrictions, with the authorities sticking with a restrictive “dynamic clearing” approach in a bid to see off the country’s worst Covid-19 outbreak since early 2020.
Traders in China are seeking to move piled-up base metal stock in the country to Southeast Asia and Europe, where supply is tight, with export arbitrage terms turning positive since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine