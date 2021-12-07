Agriculture events

The market has become increasingly volatile. The demand to feed people, animals, and machines is pulling on crops and feedstock, while the overall market is moving from a hub-based market to a more decentralized market, buffeted by factors like severe weather and government policies. The volatility presents new opportunities and risks and introduces new trading partners. Our events are designed to give you a front-row seat to the key issues of the day and to deliver the most expansive networking opportunity to drive your business forward.