Agriculture
Keep up with the latest news, trends and forecasting of this vibrant and evolving market
The power is now dispersed globally as the market reacts to pressure from the growing demands of humans, animals and machines. From the role biofuels must play in a greener future, to surging global demand for oilseeds, the agriculture market is challenged to keep up. All while confronting disruption from severe weather, transportation bottlenecks and government intervention.
The future of the agriculture market has never been more captivating. Stay informed with market movements and the critical forces that are driving volatility and change.
Our agriculture prices present a global view of the market. We update coverage on meals, grains and oilseeds daily to reflect market conditions. Our historical price data helps you with trend analysis and identifying market patterns. Fastmarkets’ prices are backed by accredited and IOSCO-compliant methodologies so you can make the most informed decision, every time.
|Market description
|Source
|Status
|Corn CIF Japan $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn CIF Japan Premium ¬¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn CIF Korea $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn CIF Korea Premium ¬¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn CIF China $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn CIF China Permium ¬¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn CIF Vietnam $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn CIF Vietnam Premium ¬¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB Ukraine HIPP $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB Ukraine HIPP Premium ¬¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB Ukraine Handy $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB Ukraine Handy Premium ¬¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn CPT Ukraine $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB CVB ‚Ç¨/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn CIF NW Europe $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB Argentina $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB Argentina Premium ¬¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB Brazil $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB Brazil Premium ¬¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn CIF US Gulf Barge $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn CIF US Gulf Barge Premium ¬¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB US Gulf $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB US Gulf Premium ¬¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB US PNW $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Corn FOB US PNW Premium ¬¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB W AUS APW $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB W AUS ASW $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Ukraine FW $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Ukraine 11.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Russia 11.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Russia 12.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Baltic 12.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Wheat FOB Baltic 12.5% Premium ‚Ç¨/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB CVB FW $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB CVB FW Premium ‚Ç¨/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB CVB 12% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB CVB 12% Premium ‚Ç¨/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Poland 12.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Wheat FOB Poland 12.5% Premium ‚Ç¨/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Germany 12.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Wheat FOB Germany 12.5% Premium ‚Ç¨/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB France 11.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Wheat FOB France 11.5% Premium ‚Ç¨/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat CIF Spain FW $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Argentina 12% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB US Gulf HRW 11% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Wheat FOB US Gulf HRW 11% Premium ¬¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB US PNW SW 10% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Wheat FOB US PNW SW 10% Premium ¬¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Canada CWRS 13.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Wheat FOB Canada CWRS 13.5% Premium ¬¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Wheat FOB St Lawrence 2CWAD 14.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Wheat FOB Vancouver 2CWAD 14.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Azov 10.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Azov 11.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Azov 12.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Azov 13.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat FOB Azov 14.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat CIF Marmara 10.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat CIF Marmara 11.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat CIF Marmara 12.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat CIF Marmara 13.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Wheat CIF Marmara 14.5% $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|DDGS CIF US Gulf Barge $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|DDGS FOB US Gulf $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean CFR China $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean CFR China Premium ¬¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean CFR China (Brazil) $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Soybean CFR China (Brazil) Premium ¬¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean CFR China (USG) $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Soybean CFR China (USG) Premium ¬¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean CIF Netherlands $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB Cascavel R$/60kg
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB Rondonopolis R$/60kg
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB Ponta Grossa R$/60kg
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FAS Paranagua R$/60kg
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB Paranagua $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB Paranagua Premium ¬¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB Brazil $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB Brazil Premium ¬¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB Argentina $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB Argentina Premium ¬¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean CIF US Gulf Barge $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Soybean CIF US Gulf Barge Premium ¬¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB US Gulf $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB US Gulf Premium ¬¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB US PNW $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soybean FOB US PNW Premium ¬¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soyoil CIF India $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soyoil FOB Argentina $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soyoil FOB Argentina Premium ¬¢/lb
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soyoil FOB Brazil $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soyoil FOB Brazil Premium ¬¢/lb
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soyoil FCA Hamburg ‚Ç¨/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soyoil FCA Rotterdam ‚Ç¨/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soymeal FOB Paranagua SMP $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Soymeal FOB Paranagua SMP Premium $/st
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soymeal FOB Argentina $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soymeal FOB Argentina Premium $/st
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soymeal CIF US Gulf Barge Hipro $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Soymeal CIF US Gulf Barge Hipro Premium $/st
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soymeal FOB US Gulf Hipro $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Soymeal FOB US Gulf Hipro Premium $/st
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soymeal CIF Korea $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soymeal CIF AR SMP (BR) $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soymeal CIF AR (BR) Hipro $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Soymeal CIF AR (ARG) Hipro $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|
Crush Margin China Soy (Brazil) M1 ¬•/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Crush Margin China Soy (USG) M1 ¬•/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Crush Margin Brazil Soy M1 $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Crush Margin Argentina Soy M1 $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Crush Margin US Soy M1 ¬¢/bu
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Barley FOB Australia Feed $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Barley FOB Russia Feed $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Sunoil CIF India $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Sunoil FOB Ukraine $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Sunoil FOB Russia $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Sunoil FOB Six Ports $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Sunoil FOB Argentina $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Sunmeal FOB Ukraine $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Sunmeal CPT Ukraine $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Sunmeal FOB Argentina $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Sunseed FOB EU Black Sea $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Sunseed CPT Ukraine ‚Ç¥/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Crush Margin Ukraine Sun M1 $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Rapeoil FOB DM Rotterdam ‚Ç¨/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Rapemeal FOB ARAG RMP ‚Ç¨/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Rapeseed FOB EU Black Sea $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight BRA - NE Asia $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight PNW - NE Asia $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight USG - NE Asia $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight ARG - NE Asia $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight SBM ARG - NE Asia $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight BRA - W Med $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight USG - W Med $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight BRA - NW Europe $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight USG - NW Europe $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight Black Sea - NE Asia $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight Brazil - Vietnam $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight W Canada - NE Asia $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight AUS - NE Asia $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight South Africa - N Asia $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight Black Sea - SE Asia $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight Black Sea - Persian Gulf $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight Black Sea - N Africa $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight Black Sea - W Med $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight Azov - Marmara $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight Azov - Izmir $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight Azov - Samsun $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight Azov - Mersin $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight Azov - E Med $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight Azov - E Greece $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight Azov - E Italy $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight Azov - W Italy $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Freight Caspian Russia - Iran $/mt
|AgriCensus
|Active
|Used Cooking Oil Price + Forward
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Distiller’s Corn Oil Price + Forward
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Stabilized Poultry Fat Price
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Lard Price
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Poultry Fat Price
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Chicken Fat Price
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Choice White Grease Price
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Yellow Grease Price
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Used Cooking Oil North America, EU and China
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Palm Stearin Price
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Bleachable Fancy Tallow Price (Packer & Renderer)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Technical Tallow Price
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Edible Tallow Price
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Tallow Domestic Australia Price
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Tallow Export Price North America, Australia and New Zealand
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Category 1, 2, 3 & Edible Tallow Price EU
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Poultry Tallow Australia Price
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|No 2/Brown Price (50% ffa, no color)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Meat & Bone Meal (Ruminant & Porcine)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Dry Rendered Tankage Ruminant
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Bloodmeal (Ruminate, Porcine & Poultry)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Feathermeal
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Poultry By-Product Meal
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Chicken Meal (Pet Food Grade & Feed Grade)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Resale N American Hog Runners
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Resale European Hog Runners
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Feedbarley
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|D4 Biomass Based Diesel RIN
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|International Biodiesel
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|D6 Renewable Fuel RINs
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|D5 Advance Biofuel RINs
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Glycerine
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Renewable Diesel
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Heating Oil – NYMEX
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|SME Biodiesel – Chicago Rule 11
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|SME Biodiesel FOB – US Gulf
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|SME Biodiesel FOB – NY Harbor
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
FAME o deg C CFPP/5 deg C Cloud Point FOB – US Gulf
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
FAME o deg C CFPP/5 deg C Cloud Point FOB – New York Harbor
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|US Crude CBD Extract
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|US Crude CBD Extract Premium
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|US Full Spectrum Distillate
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|US Full Spectrum Distillate Premium
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|US NDT Broad Spectrum Distillate
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
US NDT Broad Spectrum Distillate Premium
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|US CBD Isolate
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|US CBD Isolate Premium
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Hemp Biomass
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Colorado
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Oregon
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Southeast US
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|US Certified Organic Hemp Biomass
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|US Certified Organic Flower
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|US Hemp Flower
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Heavy Native Steers
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Heavy Native Dairy Steers
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Heavy Texas Steers
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Branded Steers
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Butt Branded Steers
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Colorado Branded Steers
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Heavy Native Heifers
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Heavy Branded Heifers
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Heavy Native Dairy Cows
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Heavy Native Cows
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Branded Cows
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Native Bulls
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Branded Bulls
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Kip Skins
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Small Packer Hides
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Irish Hides (Ox/Heifer)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|UK Hides (Ox/Heifer & Cow)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|German Hides – North (Cow & Bull)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|German Hides – South (Cow & Bull)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Brazil (Frigorificos Steer & Frigorificos Cow)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Brazil (Full Substance Wet-Blue TR1 & TR2)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Organic Chicken Sales
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Organic Corn Price Forecast
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Organic Corn Balance Sheet
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Organic Corn Demand Breakdown
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Organic Retail Protein Demand Index
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Non-GMO Retail Protein Demand Index
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Organic Soybean Price Forecast
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Organic Soybean Balance Sheet
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Organic Soybean Supply & Demand Estimates and Projections
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Organic Soybean Demand Breakdown
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Organic Soybean Crush Margin
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.
Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets.