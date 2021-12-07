Contact Us Login

Become a customer

Agriculture

Keep up with the latest news, trends and forecasting of this vibrant and evolving market

The agriculture market has evolved since the days of a central hub in Geneva.

The power is now dispersed globally as the market reacts to pressure from the growing demands of humans, animals and machines. From the role biofuels must play in a greener future, to surging global demand for oilseeds, the agriculture market is challenged to keep up. All while confronting disruption from severe weather, transportation bottlenecks and government intervention.

Grains and
oilseeds
Harvesting and storing soybean
Veg oils and
meals
Vegetable oil is packaged in a vegetable oil factory.
Animal fats, oils
and proteins
Chocolate Protein Powder
Biofuels

Palm Plantation in Malaysia
What’s happening in the agriculture market today?

The future of the agriculture market has never been more captivating. Stay informed with market movements and the critical forces that are driving volatility and change.

lightning over the meadow. stormy sky over rural landscape
A changing agriculture landscape
Fundamental changes in agriculture markets make return to “normal” unlikely
December 07, 2021 03:57 PM
Harvesting of soybean field with combine
China pays high prices to buy 81% of Brazil’s October soybeans
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
corn grain elevator aerial view
Margins in processing corn to ethanol improve to reach new highs
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
 · 
Jocelyn Garcia
soybean meal crushing
Brazil’s corn and soybeans: a look inside the market
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
 · 
Eduardo Tinti
Pig in field
Tough outlook for Vietnam’s feed imports as hog price falls
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM

Explore more news and insights
Featured agriculture prices

Our agriculture prices present a global view of the market. We update coverage on meals, grains and oilseeds daily to reflect market conditions. Our historical price data helps you with trend analysis and identifying market patterns. Fastmarkets’ prices are backed by accredited and IOSCO-compliant methodologies so you can make the most informed decision, every time.

Agriculture price data
Collapse
Market description Source Status  
Corn CIF Japan $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn CIF Japan Premium ¬¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Corn CIF Korea $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn CIF Korea Premium ¬¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Corn CIF China $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn CIF China Permium ¬¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Corn CIF Vietnam $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn CIF Vietnam Premium ¬¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB Ukraine HIPP $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB Ukraine HIPP Premium ¬¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB Ukraine Handy $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB Ukraine Handy Premium ¬¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Corn CPT Ukraine $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB CVB ‚Ç¨/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn CIF NW Europe $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB Argentina $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB Argentina Premium ¬¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB Brazil $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB Brazil Premium ¬¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Corn CIF US Gulf Barge $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn CIF US Gulf Barge Premium ¬¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB US Gulf $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB US Gulf Premium ¬¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB US PNW $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Corn FOB US PNW Premium ¬¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB W AUS APW $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB W AUS ASW $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Ukraine FW $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Ukraine 11.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Russia 11.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Russia 12.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Baltic 12.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Baltic 12.5% Premium ‚Ç¨/mt
 AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB CVB FW $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB CVB FW Premium ‚Ç¨/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB CVB 12% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB CVB 12% Premium ‚Ç¨/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Poland 12.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Poland 12.5% Premium ‚Ç¨/mt
 AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Germany 12.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Germany 12.5% Premium ‚Ç¨/mt
 AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB France 11.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB France 11.5% Premium ‚Ç¨/mt
 AgriCensus Active  
Wheat CIF Spain FW $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Argentina 12% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB US Gulf HRW 11% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB US Gulf HRW 11% Premium ¬¢/bu
 AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB US PNW SW 10% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB US PNW SW 10% Premium ¬¢/bu
 AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Canada CWRS 13.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Canada CWRS 13.5% Premium ¬¢/bu
 AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB St Lawrence 2CWAD 14.5% $/mt
 AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Vancouver 2CWAD 14.5% $/mt
 AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Azov 10.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Azov 11.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Azov 12.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Azov 13.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat FOB Azov 14.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat CIF Marmara 10.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat CIF Marmara 11.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat CIF Marmara 12.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat CIF Marmara 13.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Wheat CIF Marmara 14.5% $/mt AgriCensus Active  
DDGS CIF US Gulf Barge $/mt AgriCensus Active  
DDGS FOB US Gulf $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soybean CFR China $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soybean CFR China Premium ¬¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Soybean CFR China (Brazil) $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soybean CFR China (Brazil) Premium ¬¢/bu
 AgriCensus Active  
Soybean CFR China (USG) $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soybean CFR China (USG) Premium ¬¢/bu
 AgriCensus Active  
Soybean CIF Netherlands $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB Cascavel R$/60kg AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB Rondonopolis R$/60kg AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB Ponta Grossa R$/60kg AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FAS Paranagua R$/60kg AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB Paranagua $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB Paranagua Premium ¬¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB Brazil $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB Brazil Premium ¬¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB Argentina $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB Argentina Premium ¬¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Soybean CIF US Gulf Barge $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soybean CIF US Gulf Barge Premium ¬¢/bu
 AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB US Gulf $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB US Gulf Premium ¬¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB US PNW $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soybean FOB US PNW Premium ¬¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Soyoil CIF India $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soyoil FOB Argentina $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soyoil FOB Argentina Premium ¬¢/lb AgriCensus Active  
Soyoil FOB Brazil $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soyoil FOB Brazil Premium ¬¢/lb AgriCensus Active  
Soyoil FCA Hamburg ‚Ç¨/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soyoil FCA Rotterdam ‚Ç¨/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soymeal FOB Paranagua SMP $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soymeal FOB Paranagua SMP Premium $/st
 AgriCensus Active  
Soymeal FOB Argentina $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soymeal FOB Argentina Premium $/st AgriCensus Active  
Soymeal CIF US Gulf Barge Hipro $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soymeal CIF US Gulf Barge Hipro Premium $/st
 AgriCensus Active  
Soymeal FOB US Gulf Hipro $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soymeal FOB US Gulf Hipro Premium $/st
 AgriCensus Active  
Soymeal CIF Korea $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soymeal CIF AR SMP (BR) $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soymeal CIF AR (BR) Hipro $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Soymeal CIF AR (ARG) Hipro $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Crush Margin China Soy (Brazil) M1 ¬•/mt
 AgriCensus Active  
Crush Margin China Soy (USG) M1 ¬•/mt AgriCensus Active  
Crush Margin Brazil Soy M1 $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Crush Margin Argentina Soy M1 $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Crush Margin US Soy M1 ¬¢/bu AgriCensus Active  
Barley FOB Australia Feed $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Barley FOB Russia Feed $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Sunoil CIF India $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Sunoil FOB Ukraine $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Sunoil FOB Russia $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Sunoil FOB Six Ports $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Sunoil FOB Argentina $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Sunmeal FOB Ukraine $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Sunmeal CPT Ukraine $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Sunmeal FOB Argentina $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Sunseed FOB EU Black Sea $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Sunseed CPT Ukraine ‚Ç¥/mt AgriCensus Active  
Crush Margin Ukraine Sun M1 $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Rapeoil FOB DM Rotterdam ‚Ç¨/mt AgriCensus Active  
Rapemeal FOB ARAG RMP ‚Ç¨/mt AgriCensus Active  
Rapeseed FOB EU Black Sea $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight BRA - NE Asia $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight PNW - NE Asia $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight USG - NE Asia $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight ARG - NE Asia $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight SBM ARG - NE Asia $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight BRA - W Med $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight USG - W Med $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight BRA - NW Europe $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight USG - NW Europe $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight Black Sea - NE Asia $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight Brazil - Vietnam $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight W Canada - NE Asia $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight AUS - NE Asia $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight South Africa - N Asia $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight Black Sea - SE Asia $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight Black Sea - Persian Gulf $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight Black Sea - N Africa $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight Black Sea - W Med $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight Azov - Marmara $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight Azov - Izmir $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight Azov - Samsun $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight Azov - Mersin $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight Azov - E Med $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight Azov - E Greece $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight Azov - E Italy $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight Azov - W Italy $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Freight Caspian Russia - Iran $/mt AgriCensus Active  
Used Cooking Oil Price + Forward
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Distiller’s Corn Oil Price + Forward
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Stabilized Poultry Fat Price
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Lard Price
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Poultry Fat Price
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Chicken Fat Price
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Choice White Grease Price
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Yellow Grease Price
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Used Cooking Oil North America, EU and China
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Palm Stearin Price
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Bleachable Fancy Tallow Price (Packer & Renderer)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Technical Tallow Price
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Edible Tallow Price
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Tallow Domestic Australia Price
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Tallow Export Price North America, Australia and New Zealand
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Category 1, 2, 3 & Edible Tallow Price EU
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Poultry Tallow Australia Price
The Jacobsen
 Active  
No 2/Brown Price (50% ffa, no color)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Meat & Bone Meal (Ruminant & Porcine)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Dry Rendered Tankage Ruminant
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Bloodmeal (Ruminate, Porcine & Poultry)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Feathermeal
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Poultry By-Product Meal
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Chicken Meal (Pet Food Grade & Feed Grade)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Resale N American Hog Runners
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Resale European Hog Runners
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Feedbarley
The Jacobsen
 Active  
D4 Biomass Based Diesel RIN
The Jacobsen
 Active  
International Biodiesel
The Jacobsen
 Active  
D6 Renewable Fuel RINs
The Jacobsen
 Active  
D5 Advance Biofuel RINs
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Glycerine
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Renewable Diesel
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Heating Oil – NYMEX
The Jacobsen
 Active  
SME Biodiesel – Chicago Rule 11
The Jacobsen
 Active  
SME Biodiesel FOB – US Gulf
The Jacobsen
 Active  
SME Biodiesel FOB – NY Harbor
The Jacobsen
 Active  
FAME o deg C CFPP/5 deg C Cloud Point FOB – US Gulf
The Jacobsen
 Active  
FAME o deg C CFPP/5 deg C Cloud Point FOB – New York Harbor
The Jacobsen
 Active  
US Crude CBD Extract
The Jacobsen
 Active  
US Crude CBD Extract Premium
The Jacobsen
 Active  
US Full Spectrum Distillate
The Jacobsen
 Active  
US Full Spectrum Distillate Premium
The Jacobsen
 Active  
US NDT Broad Spectrum Distillate
The Jacobsen
 Active  
US NDT Broad Spectrum Distillate Premium
The Jacobsen
 Active  
US CBD Isolate
The Jacobsen
 Active  
US CBD Isolate Premium
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Hemp Biomass
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Colorado
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Oregon
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Southeast US
The Jacobsen
 Active  
US Certified Organic Hemp Biomass
The Jacobsen
 Active  
US Certified Organic Flower
The Jacobsen
 Active  
US Hemp Flower
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Heavy Native Steers
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Heavy Native Dairy Steers
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Heavy Texas Steers
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Branded Steers
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Butt Branded Steers
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Colorado Branded Steers
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Heavy Native Heifers
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Heavy Branded Heifers
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Heavy Native Dairy Cows
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Heavy Native Cows
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Branded Cows
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Native Bulls
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Branded Bulls
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Kip Skins
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Small Packer Hides
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Irish Hides (Ox/Heifer)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
UK Hides (Ox/Heifer & Cow)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
German Hides – North (Cow & Bull)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
German Hides – South (Cow & Bull)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Brazil (Frigorificos Steer & Frigorificos Cow)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Brazil (Full Substance Wet-Blue TR1 & TR2)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Organic Chicken Sales
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Organic Corn Price Forecast
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Organic Corn Balance Sheet
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Organic Corn Demand Breakdown
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Organic Retail Protein Demand Index
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Non-GMO Retail Protein Demand Index
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Organic Soybean Price Forecast
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Organic Soybean Balance Sheet
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Organic Soybean Supply & Demand Estimates and Projections
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Organic Soybean Demand Breakdown
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Organic Soybean Crush Margin
The Jacobsen
 Active  

How can we help?
Agriculture prices
Stay on top of this increasingly volatile market with real-time data
November 17, 2021 11:28 PM
Agriculture news and market analysis
Know what’s moving your markets and the forces driving change
November 17, 2021 10:46 PM
Agriculture forecasts
Anticipate global market trends and dynamics
November 12, 2021 12:47 PM

View all products
Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
Talk to us

Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.

Speak to our team

Get fresh insights

Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets.

Explore now

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed