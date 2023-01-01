Why use a price reporting agency?

Why Fastmarkets?

Fastmarkets has more than 150 years of specialist commodity expertise and is the most trusted cross-commodity PRA in the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining and new generation energy markets. We aim to reflect the true market value of a commodity with a robust price discovery process that is impartial and reflective of the market. With methodologies and pricing processes that align with core IOSCO principles, Fastmarkets has an unmatched product breadth and geographic reach.

Our price data, forecasts and market analyses give customers a strategic advantage in complex, turbulent, often opaque markets. We help you navigate uncertainty by providing you with digestible data and critical intelligence, enabling you to make your business decisions with confidence.

From wheat spot prices to lithium long-term forecasts, our analysts and editorial team research and report on shifting market dynamics for critical commodities across global agriculture, forest products, metals and mining and new generation energy markets.

Among our more than 400 team members worldwide, we have price reporters on the ground, providing thousands of proprietary prices and comprehensive insights from all the regional markets that matter to our customers.

PRA reporters have a special set of skills. With our market coverage, we look to:



Find and make sense of complex market perspectives and price inputs

Make sound analytical judgments about data based on a deep understanding of the markets

Call upon trading strategies, market structures, technical specifications and regulatory strictures to make accurate judgments about the markets

Deliver a deeper understanding of market dynamics and actionable intelligence

As well as our price data, forecasts and market intelligence, Fastmarkets’ events provide immersive experiences to network, trade and discuss the critical issues in today’s economy for current and future market participants.