Battery Recycling Outlook
Gain a competitive edge in the emerging battery recycling market
The Fastmarkets NewGen Battery Recycling Outlook is designed to provide clear insights into an opaque market. With exponential growth for EV and battery storage markets forecasted and greater scrutiny being placed on sustainability and circular economies, battery recycling provides an opportunity for enhanced supply security, localized supply chains as well as improved ESG credentials, driving the industry forward. This outlook will enable informed, business-critical decisions in this emerging market.
What does the Battery Recycling Outlook include?
- Battery recycling capacity build outs
- Predicted volumes and relative view of quality and useability of recycled materials including:
- Lithium, cobalt, nickel (sulfate), graphite and manganese
- Pricing of materials and price outlook – black mass, cathode active materials, battery materials
- ESG considerations including the circular economy/closed loop supply, jurisdictional/regulatory developments and supply chain qualification criteria
- News including strategic partnerships, newcomers to the market and other key developments
