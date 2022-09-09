Methodology Contact us Login

Battery Recycling Outlook

Gain a competitive edge in the emerging battery recycling market

The Fastmarkets NewGen Battery Recycling Outlook is designed to provide clear insights into an opaque market. With exponential growth for EV and battery storage markets forecasted and greater scrutiny being placed on sustainability and circular economies, battery recycling provides an opportunity for enhanced supply security, localized supply chains as well as improved ESG credentials, driving the industry forward. This outlook will enable informed, business-critical decisions in this emerging market.

What does the Battery Recycling Outlook include?

  • Battery recycling capacity build outs
  • Predicted volumes and relative view of quality and useability of recycled materials including:
    • Lithium, cobalt, nickel (sulfate), graphite and manganese
  • Pricing of materials and price outlook – black mass, cathode active materials, battery materials
  • ESG considerations including the circular economy/closed loop supply, jurisdictional/regulatory developments and supply chain qualification criteria
  • News including strategic partnerships, newcomers to the market and other key developments
The new generation of energy markets
Learn more about our battery materials insights and forecasting as we look to a new energy reality
Read the latest battery recycling insights
Elewout Depicker from LiCycle on battery recycling and the lithium supply gap promo thumbnail
Battery recycling: How it will help fill the lithium supply gap with Elewout Depicker, Li-Cycle
Hear from Elewout Depicker, vice president commercial and corporate development for Li-Cycle, as he explains the most significant barriers to battery recycling as well as what the industry can do to advance these processes
September 9, 2022
Repair power bank, high current 18650 lithium-ion batteries
The challenge with closing the loop in lithium-ion battery recycling
Martin Steinbild, managing director for Steinbild Consulting, shares his insights into the challenges to closing the loop in lithium-ion battery recycling, as well as the strategic aspects to this industry that market participants should be aware of.
September 1, 2022
Battery supply concept
Three benefits to lithium-ion battery recycling with Martin Steinbild
Martin Steinbild, managing director for Steinbild Consulting will be moderating a panel on EV battery recycling at this year’s European Battery Raw Materials Conference 2022. Here, he shares the top three benefits to lithium-ion battery recycling for the industry.
September 1, 2022
